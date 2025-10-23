Salome now over Batanes coastal waters

MANILA – Gale-force winds and heavy rains are forecast across Batanes, now under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, the weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. bulletin on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Salome was last tracked over the coastal waters of Sabtang, Batanes. It is moving south-southwest at 20 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Strong winds will prevail in areas under signal no. 1: western portion of Babuyan Islands (Calayan Is., Dalupiri Is., Babuyan Is.), and the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bangui, Pagudpud, Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag City).

Gale warning is still in effect over the seaboard of extreme northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Salome could pass close to or over Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte within the day.

The cyclone is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression in the next 12 hours and become a remnant low on Friday. (PNA)