Samar governor refutes claims viral fiesta dance used government funds

THE Provincial Government of Samar refuted claims that a viral video of Governor Sharee Ann Tan dancing amid a shower of peso bills during a dinner party involved government funds or projects.

In a statement Monday, August 25, 2025, the governor’s office said the footage, described by some reports as part of a “lavish dinner,” was actually taken during the Hermano Night of the Catbalogan City Fiesta, a community event where the Kuratsa, a traditional Filipino folk dance from the Visayan Region, is customarily performed.

"The Kuratsa is a cultural tradition long practiced in Samar and Leyte, from the city centers to even the farthest barangays. It is not limited to fiestas but is performed in many occasions such as weddings, birthdays, school events, and other community gatherings," the statement said.

It explained that the event was hosted by Hermano Mayor 2025 Ruben Panaligan, and that “all proceeds from the gala were donated to the St. Bartholomew Parish Church and other local chapels.”

“We recognize that some may feel public officials must avoid joining activities such as the Kuratsa in order to remain sensitive to the people’s concerns. We deeply respect this view,” the governor’s office added.

It said Tan’s participation was meant “to honor the Samarnon identity and to support the causes they represent, in this case, the local church and its communities.”

"We acknowledge the sentiments of our people regarding broader issues in governance, and we remain committed to accountability, transparency, and improving public service delivery. These valid concerns guide us every day as we continue to strengthen programs for the welfare of every Samarnon," it added.

The video drew outrage from netizens, with some calling it a lavish display unfit for a public official.

Others criticized the governor for joining the money-showering ritual amid lingering poverty in the province. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)