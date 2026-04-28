San Carlos bishop laments loss of lives in Toboso encounter

SAN Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza led the diocese on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in mourning over the 19 lives that were taken during the April 19 encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental.
In a statement, Alminaza said they are saddened over the killing of 19 people as even just one life lost is unacceptable.
"Regardless of the circumstances, one truth must remain non-negotiable: every human life is sacred," said Alminaza.
"No label -- whether 'combatant', 'suspect', or 'collateral’ -- can erase the fundamental dignity of a person created in the image of God," he added.
Last April 19, an armed confrontation broke out in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental, which resulted in the death of 19 individuals.
The incident involved members of the 79th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, as well as alleged combatants of the New People's Army and some civilians.
Alminaza, then, called for an impartial investigation on the deadly encounter last April 19.
The bishop said finding out the truth behind the bloody encounter is necessary considering the number of people killed while the circumstances surrounding it remain in doubt.
"At the heart of the Toboso incident is a simple but urgent question: What really happened? This is not a question of ideology. It is a question of truth," he said.
"The truth requires more than statements. It requires credible, independent, and transparent investigation. We, therefore, call for a thorough and impartial inquiry by appropriate institutions," Alminaza added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)