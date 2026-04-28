San Carlos bishop laments loss of lives in Toboso encounter

SAN Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza led the diocese on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in mourning over the 19 lives that were taken during the April 19 encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental.

In a statement, Alminaza said they are saddened over the killing of 19 people as even just one life lost is unacceptable.

"Regardless of the circumstances, one truth must remain non-negotiable: every human life is sacred," said Alminaza.

"No label -- whether 'combatant', 'suspect', or 'collateral’ -- can erase the fundamental dignity of a person created in the image of God," he added.