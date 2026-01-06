San Sebastian Church to close on January 9 for Nazarene feast

IN PREPARATION for the forthcoming Feast of the Jesus Nazareno, the Minor Basilica and Parish of San Sebastian is set to be temporarily closed on January 9, 2026.

In its social media post, the San Sebastian Church announced the temporary closure of its gates, as it will be preparing for the traditional "dungaw," which is a part of the grand procession of the iconic image of Jesus Christ.

"Magsasara ang mga tarangkahan ng Basilica pagkatapos ng 7 a.m. na Misa (The Basilica gates will close after the 7 a.m. Mass)," said the San Sebastian Church.

It said it will reopen only on January 10 with its regular Mass schedules of 6 a.m., 7 a.m., and 6 p.m.