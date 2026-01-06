San Sebastian Church to close on January 9 for Nazarene feast

IN PREPARATION for the forthcoming Feast of the Jesus Nazareno, the Minor Basilica and Parish of San Sebastian is set to be temporarily closed on January 9, 2026.
In its social media post, the San Sebastian Church announced the temporary closure of its gates, as it will be preparing for the traditional "dungaw," which is a part of the grand procession of the iconic image of Jesus Christ.
"Magsasara ang mga tarangkahan ng Basilica pagkatapos ng 7 a.m. na Misa (The Basilica gates will close after the 7 a.m. Mass)," said the San Sebastian Church.
It said it will reopen only on January 10 with its regular Mass schedules of 6 a.m., 7 a.m., and 6 p.m.
Prior to the Feast Day activities, the Basilica said the image of the Nuestra Señora del Carmen de San Sebastián will be transferred from the main altar to the shrine via a procession after the 6 p.m. Mass on January 8.
"Tuloy-tuloy ang ating paghahanda para sa darating na Kapistahan ng Jesus Nazareno at ang tradisyunal na pag-dungaw ng kaniyang Ina, ang Nuestra Señora Del Carmen de San Sebastian," said San Sebastian Church.
(Our preparations continue for the upcoming Feast of the Jesus Nazareno and the traditional ‘dungaw’ of His Mother, Nuestra Señora Del Carmen de San Sebastian.)
On January 9, the annual grand procession of the iconic image of Jesus Christ is set to be held from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.
One of the procession's highlights is the "dungaw," wherein the image of Jesus Nazareno briefly meets the image of the Nuestra Señora del Carmen de San Sebastian right outside the San Sebastian Church. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)