Sandigan issues hold departure order vs Escudero, Ngu

THE Sandiganbayan issued on Monday, April 27, 2026, a precautionary hold departure order against Senator Francis Escudero as part of an ongoing investigation on his alleged involvement in the anomalous flood control projects.

The order, which directs the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to prevent the departure of Escudero, also covers Maynard Ngu, a close friend and a campaign contributor of Escudero.

Retired Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo earlier claimed delivering about P160 million to Escudero, through Ngu, as obligations for four projects in Valenzuela and Marinduque, included in the bicameral version of the 2025 proposed national budget, which later appeared in the General Appropriations Act (GAA) with a total cost of P800 million.

Both Escudero and Ngu denied the allegations.

Earlier, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said they are actively conducting investigations against Escudero and former House Speaker Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez for their possible role in corruption involving flood control funds. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)