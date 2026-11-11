Sandigan suspends Romualdez for 90 days

THE Sandiganbayan has ordered the 90-day preventive suspension of detained former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez, who is facing a P7.4-billion plunder case over alleged kickbacks from government infrastructure projects.
In a resolution, the Sandiganbayan Third Division directed Romualdez to cease and desist from performing the functions of his office or any other public office for 90 days upon receipt of the order.
The court also directed its clerk of court to furnish a copy of the resolution to the leadership of the House of Representatives.
Romualdez, along with former Ako-Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co and two others, is facing plunder charges over alleged kickbacks from government flood control and infrastructure projects.
In a recent bail hearing, government witness Engr. Peter Paul Cortez, chief of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Programming Division, testified that infrastructure projects worth more than P27 billion were tagged under Romualdez's name as proponent in the agency's database.
Cortez said the late DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral had instructed his office to encode Romualdez's name as proponent of the projects.
The former House Speaker is currently detained at the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)