Sandigan suspends Romualdez for 90 days

THE Sandiganbayan has ordered the 90-day preventive suspension of detained former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez, who is facing a P7.4-billion plunder case over alleged kickbacks from government infrastructure projects.

In a resolution, the Sandiganbayan Third Division directed Romualdez to cease and desist from performing the functions of his office or any other public office for 90 days upon receipt of the order.

The court also directed its clerk of court to furnish a copy of the resolution to the leadership of the House of Representatives.