Sandiganbayan allows hospital arrest for ex-DPWH chief Bonoan

THE Sandiganbayan Fifth Division has granted former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Manuel Bonoan's request for hospital arrest while he faces plunder and graft charges arising from the government's flood control scandal, citing his age and medical condition.

The resolution, issued by the anti-graft court's Fifth Division chaired by Associate Justice Zaldy Trespeses, allows Bonoan to be confined under the "effective control and custody" at the Philippine National Police General Hospital.

The anti-graft court cited his delicate and immunocompromised state as backed by medical records and certifications, which cannot be properly treated or managed within the regular jail facilities or nearby government hospitals.

Under the resolution, the attending physician at the Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital was directed to submit an independent medical assessment within five days to verify Bonoan's medical condition.

The court's order indicates that Bonoan remains under detention despite being allowed hospital confinement.

The resolution further states that if continued confinement is medically necessary, the court must receive a bi-weekly medical progress report, with copies furnished to prosecutors.

The court ordered that once government doctors determine Bonoan is fit for discharge, he must be transferred by the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas upon court order.

The ruling also requires that any emergency transfer to another hospital be reported to the court within 48 hours.

All medical and hospitalization expenses will be shouldered by Bonoan himself.

Bonoan is currently at the Medical City, a private hospital, where he underwent an angiogram procedure.

The PNP earlier said Bonoan was initially brought to the PNP General Hospital following his surrender at the CIDG on June 2.

However, the transfer to a private facility was deemed necessary due to lack of necessary equipment and facilities for specialized care and tests at the PNP General Hospital.

Bonoan was among several officials ordered arrested by the Sandiganbayan in connection with the alleged P573-million flood control kickback scheme. Also charged was Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who is facing plunder and graft charges before the same division.

The Sandiganbayan has since reset the arraignment of Bonoan and Estrada while motions filed by the accused, including Bonoan's hospital arrest request, are being resolved. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)