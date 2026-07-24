Sandiganbayan convicts Napoles, ex-DAR official of malversation

THE Sandiganbayan has found detained “pork barrel scam queen” Janet Lim Napoles and former Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) undersecretary Jerry Pacturan guilty on 10 counts of malversation over the diversion of P50 million in public funds intended for agricultural projects for farmers in Luzon that were never implemented.

In a decision promulgated on Friday, July 24, 2026, the anti-graft court held the two liable for participating in the release and misuse of government funds allocated for supposed farm input assistance projects in Luzon.

Pacturan was physically present during the promulgation, while Napoles attended via videoconferencing.

Napoles was also convicted on 10 counts of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act in connection with the misuse of public funds, while Pacturan was acquitted of the graft charges after prosecutors failed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Napoles was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for each count of malversation and up to 15 years for each count of graft.

Pacturan was sentenced to up to 19 years, one month, and 11 days in prison for each of the 10 counts of malversation.

The case stemmed from a DAR program that earmarked P50 million for agricultural assistance projects in various parts of Luzon.

Prosecutors said the funds were funneled to non-government organizations linked to Napoles despite the absence of legitimate project implementation and qualified beneficiaries.

The ruling marks another conviction involving Napoles, who has figured in several cases arising from the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam.

Over the years, she has been convicted in separate cases involving graft, malversation, and plunder, although she has also been acquitted of some charges depending on the evidence presented in each case. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)