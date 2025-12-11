Sandiganbayan declares Co as 'fugitive from justice'

THE anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has formally declared former House Appropriations panel chair and resigned Ako Bicol Party‑List representative Zaldy Co a “fugitive from justice” after he failed to submit to the court’s jurisdiction despite standing warrants in his name.

In a resolution dated December 10, 2025, the court concluded that Co’s repeated non-compliance with subpoenas, refusal to return to the Philippines, and failure to file counter-affidavits before the Office of the Ombudsman constituted a clear indication of his intent to evade prosecution.

“Accused Co resigned instead of complying with the House of Representatives' order to return to the country; he refused to comply with subpoenas from the ICI, and he did not file a counter-affidavit with the Office of the Ombudsman," the Sandiganbayan order read.

“It must be emphasized that the accused left the country at a time when investigations into alleged corruption in flood control projects were active and when formal charges against him were imminent,” it added.

In line with this, the anti-graft court has issued another order for the cancellation of the former lawmaker’s Philippine passport, directing the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to act on the directive immediately.

“This measure is deemed both appropriate and necessary to facilitate the enforcement of the duly issued warrant of arrest and mandate the accused's surrender to the jurisdiction of the court,” the Sandiganbayan said.

The order for the cancellation of passports also covers Aderma Angelie Alcazar, Cesar Buenaventura, and Noel Cao, the directors of Sunwest Inc.

Co has a standing arrest warrant, along with 15 Department of Public Works and Highways officials and Sunwest Corporation board members, issued by the Sandiganbayan over irregularities in the implementation of a P289 million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

Sunwest Corporation, which was co-founded by Co, is among the top 15 construction firms that secured 20 percent, or P100 billion, worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025.

Co flew to the United States in July for medical treatment and has since refused to return home amid government investigations into flood control anomalies, citing imminent threats to his and his family’s lives. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)