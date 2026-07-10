Sandiganbayan denies Jinggoy bid to join Sara trial

THE Sandiganbayan has denied Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s motion seeking permission to attend the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an order, the anti-graft court said the constitutional importance of the proceedings does not justify Estrada’s temporary release from detention.

It said the lawmaker’s request could not be considered an emergency or compelling circumstance that would warrant temporary leave from detention.

“This court cannot consider the accused-movant’s request to be in the nature of emergency or compelling temporary leave. While an impeachment trial is of paramount constitutional importance, its significance does not, by itself, provide a basis for the grant of his request,” the order read.

The anti-graft court also noted that the impeachment proceedings are expected to run for an extended period, making Estrada’s request incompatible with the limited exceptions allowed for detainees.

“Overall, the trial period would span 31 weeks. Such a prolonged and recurring arrangement cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be considered an emergency or compelling temporary leave from detention. Allowing the accused-movant to attend the impeachment trial would virtually make him a free man with all the privileges appurtenant to his position,” it added.

The court further said that granting the motion would undermine the purpose of preventive detention.

Estrada was arrested on June 1, 2026, and has since been detained at the Quezon City Jail in Payatas upon orders of the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division, which is handling the plunder case filed against him.

The Office of the Ombudsman charged Estrada, along with former Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan and former Department of Public Works and Highways engineers Denryl Cortuna, Arturo Gonzales Jr., and Manny Bulosan, over the alleged “intricate mechanism, illegal budgetary insertions and project allocations within the DPWH infrastructure portfolio for fiscal year 2025.”

Prosecutors alleged that Estrada received P573 million in kickbacks by funneling government funds into selected infrastructure projects through budget insertions.

Estrada is the first high-ranking government official to be detained in connection with alleged anomalies involving flood control projects.

The Sandiganbayan Second Division, which is handling the graft complaints against Estrada, issued a 90-day preventive suspension against the senator on June 16, 2026.

During the opening of Duterte’s impeachment trial on Monday, July 6, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano moved to allow detained senators Estrada and Rodante Marcoleta to monitor and participate in the proceedings through a special arrangement with the courts.

Marcoleta is also facing plunder charges over alleged undeclared campaign donations worth P75 million.

Cayetano’s motion has yet to be acted upon by the impeachment court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)