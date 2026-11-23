THE Sandiganbayan has rejected the petition for bail of Senator Rodante Marcoleta and three others who are facing plunder charges over alleged undeclared campaign donations totaling P75 million received during the 2025 election period.

Sandiganbayan Third Division Clerk of Court Attorney Dennis Pulma confirmed the denial of Marcoleta’s bail petition to reporters on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Among the co-accused of Marcoleta were former Quezon City representative Mike Defensor, and businessmen Aristotle Baluyut Viray and Joseph Varias Espiritu.

They are all detained at the Quezon City jail in Payatas.

Marcoleta was alleged to have received P30 million cash donations from Defensor, P25 million from Viray, and P20 million from Espiritu and failed to declare those campaign expenditure due to the donors’ request of anonymity. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)