Sandiganbayan discharges Bonoan as co-accused

THE Sandiganbayan Fifth Division has granted the Office of the Ombudsman’s request to discharge former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan as a co-accused in the plunder and graft cases involving Senator Jinggoy Estrada over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

The Fifth Division also ordered the recall of the warrant of arrest and hold departure order it had issued against Bonoan.

Bonoan was among Estrada’s co-accused, along with three others, in the cases filed by the Ombudsman over an alleged scheme involving budget insertions and project allocations for DPWH infrastructure projects in 2025.

The Ombudsman alleged that Estrada and his co-accused were involved in a scheme that resulted in more than P573 million in kickbacks from flood control projects.

The Ombudsman moved to discharge Bonoan from the cases after he agreed to cooperate with the agency and serve as a state witness.

The agency said his testimony could help uncover the alleged system behind the kickback scheme and assist in other cases being prepared in connection with the flood control controversy, including those involving former House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

Bonoan had been under hospital arrest at the Philippine National Police General Hospital, while Estrada and the three other accused are currently detained at the Quezon City Jail.

Meanwhile, Estrada said he would pursue all available legal remedies following the court’s decision.

“I intend to avail myself of all remedies provided under our laws. This development does not end my legal recourse, and I will continue to place my trust in due process and the rule of law. My faith in our judicial system remains firm. I will continue to stand by the truth and pursue every lawful means available to protect my rights and clear my name and honor,” Estrada said in a statement. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)