THE Sandiganbayan has dropped the charges against one of the co-accused of former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez in the P7.4-billion plunder charges over alleged kickbacks from around 400 government projects.

In an 11-page resolution, the Sandiganbayan Third Division approved an amended charge sheet dropping Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation president Felicito Guevarra from the case.

The anti-graft court said Guevarra will serve as a witness in the case.

Gueverra surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on November 19.

The Office of the Ombudsman said he was granted conditional immunity “because his testimony and records are necessary to establish the truth in this case.”

His immunity includes strict conditions such as cooperating fully and truthfully and turning over all of the company’s records and devices.

The Office of the Ombudsman said Guevarra’s testimony and records will help the prosecution trace the movement of funds alleged in the charge sheet.

Guevarra returned P373 million, which he got from allegedly processing P37 billion worth of transactions for Romualdez.

Romualdez is currently detained at the Quezon City Jail.

Meanwhile, Office of the Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla shot down reports that Romualdez will be allowed to post bail soon.

"Ngayon, mayroong may matinding kumakalat, ito dididretsuhin ko na: baka raw makakuha ng piyansa 'yung isang suspek natin na nakakakulong ngayon, na malaki, the biggest, in other words that's Martin Romualdez. Pinapakalat nila 'yan. Propaganda. Parang gusto nilang kondisyunin na 'wag kayo magugulat kung makakuha ng [piyansa]. Pero kami we're vigorously opposing that," he said in his radio show.

(Now, there is a serious rumor being widely circulated, and I’ll address it directly: They are saying that one of our suspects who is currently detained might be granted bail. He is a big one, the biggest, in other words, Martin Romualdez. They are spreading this. It’s propaganda. It seems they want to condition the public so that people won’t be surprised if he gets bail. But we are vigorously opposing that.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)