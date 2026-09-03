Sandiganbayan grants Marcoleta’s medical furlough

THE Sandiganbayan has granted Senator Rodante Marcoleta a one-day medical furlough.

Sandiganbayan Third Division chairperson Associate Justice Karl Miranda granted the request of Marcoleta, who was earlier diagnosed with prostate enlargement, stage 2 hypertension, and dyslipidemia.

Marcoleta is detained on plunder charges in relation to an alleged undeclared P75 million worth of election donations during the 2025 election period.

Marcoleta, along with his three other co-accused, namely, former Anakalusugan representative Mike Defensor and businessmen Joseph Espiritu and Aristotle Viral, all pleaded not guilty during their arraignment.

The lawmaker has recently filed a motion for bail. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)