Sandiganbayan orders Romualdez transfer to government hospital

Also read: Court orders Romualdez’s detention at regular jail

Based on the order, Romualdez’s transfer from Cardinal Santos Medical Center should be carried out by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m.

PGH Director Gerardo Legaspi, or any of his duly authorized representatives, was instructed by the anti-graft court to conduct a medical examination of Romualdez without the direct or indirect participation or influence of his doctors at Cardinal Santos.

They were also ordered to submit a report and recommendation on the medical examination to the court by Sunday, Sept. 13, and testify on the findings on Monday, Sept. 14, at 8:30 a.m., particularly on whether there is an imperative need for Romualdez’s continued hospital detention.

“Allow accused Romualdez to stay in UP-PGH and attend to him thereat until further orders from the court,” the order read.

Romualdez was served an arrest warrant in connection with the P7.4-billion plunder charges filed against him by the Office of the Ombudsman.

The lawmaker was confined at the private hospital hours before the arrest warrant was issued.

During Friday’s hearing on Romualdez’s request for continued hospitalization, his psychiatrist, Lourdes Ignacio, said he was suffering from depressive disorder and anxiety and had been prescribed oral medication.

Ignacio answered in the affirmative when asked if regular mindfulness sessions could be conducted at other health facilities.

Romualdez’s attending physician at Cardinal Santos, Rosalio Torres, earlier maintained that the lawmaker should remain at the private hospital because he was at “high risk of possible heart attack,” citing unstable angina with underlying coronary disease.

His cardiologist, Rody Sy, said Romualdez would need around four to six weeks to recover from illnesses brought about by stress.

Romualdez reportedly underwent angioplasty in October 2024 and suffered a stroke sometime in July.

In a press conference, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla urged Romualdez to face the charges against him with dignity.

“Face the music, face the charges like a real man should. Man up to it. You should have a lot of pride and dignity in your person. Hindi dapat ganyan yung parang nag-reflake,” he said.

Remulla expressed opposition to Romualdez’s continued hospitalization, noting that there are convicted criminals whose medical conditions are worse than his.

“It’s very sad that the former speaker is resorting to this. I know him very well but he should take it with more dignity, hindi dapat ganito. He should have more dignity with all of this. Wala naman may gusto na mangyari ito. I'm not happy about it but it's the law we have to apply,” he said.

“That is essentially why there's a warrant of arrest against him. I'm not rejoicing about the fact that he is already under the auspices of the BJMP but I'm not either happy that he wants to stay in hospital. Siyempre ayaw natin yun. Hindi magandang pangitain sa taong bayan na sasabihin na naman, porket may kaya ito na naman, nasa ospital; 'yung mahirap, nakakulong,” he added.

Remulla’s brother, Jonvic, who is the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government, earlier admitted having deep ties with Romualdez due to their fraternity brotherhood. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)