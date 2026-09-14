Sandiganbayan orders Romualdez’s transfer to Payatas jail

THE Sandiganbayan ordered on Monday, September 14, 2026, the transfer of former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez to the Quezon City Jail male dormitory.

The order came after Philippine General Hospital (PGH) physician Gerardo Legaspi, who conducted a medical assessment on Romualdez, testified before the court in relation to the lawmaker’s request for continued hospitalization, noting that he is suffering from Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, primary hypothyroidism and other illnesses.

Legaspi answered in the affirmative when asked by Associate Justice Ronald Moreno if Romualdez can already be discharged.

“At any time,” Legaspi said.

Legaspi said Romualdez is “clinically stable” and that there is no need for continued confinement, but his medical conditions require monitoring and treatment, though not necessarily inside a hospital.

He also noted that Romualdez is suffering from major depression and anxiety, although he does not exhibit suicidal intent.

He said this condition does not require inpatient psychiatric intervention, as it can be addressed through continued follow-up and monitoring of his mood and suicide risk.

Legaspi said Romualdez is also advised to see a sleep specialist and be provided with a continuous positive airway pressure or automatic positive airway pressure machine with a humidifier to help reduce his risk of stroke and heart disease.

Romualdez, however, has refused to use the CPAP machine.

On Saturday, Romualdez was transferred to PGH in Manila from Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan, where he was served an arrest warrant issued by the anti-graft court on September 7, 2026, in relation to P7.4 billion in plunder charges stemming from a web of alleged illegal schemes to siphon public funds.

Romualdez earlier denied allegations hurled against him, particularly those involving alleged irregularities in flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)