Sandiganbayan suspends Marcoleta for 90 days over plunder case

THE Sandiganbayan on Monday, October 20, 2026, suspended jailed Sen. Rodante Marcoleta for 90 days over plunder charges involving undeclared campaign donations.

The anti-graft court’s Third Division imposed the 90-day preventive suspension against the lawmaker over allegations that he received PHP75 million in campaign donations from former Quezon City lawmaker Mike Defensor and businessmen Aristotle Viray and Joseph Espiritu during the 2025 elections.

“His suspension shall automatically be lifted upon the expiration of the 90-day period from the implementation of this resolution,” the graft court said.

In July, the Office of the Ombudsman filed a non-bailable plunder case against Marcoleta, who allegedly received the donations while serving as a member of the House of Representatives.

Republic Act 7080, or the Plunder Law, provides that any public officer charged with plunder shall be suspended from office while the case is pending in court, regardless of the stage of execution or mode of participation. (PNA)