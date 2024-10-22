Sandro Marcos cites importance of mental health amid VP Sara's 'abhorrent comments'

Also read: 7 key points from Sara Duterte's warning to Imee Marcos

In a statement, Congressman Marcos said he can no longer remain silent amid Duterte’s threats to exhume his grandfather’s remains from the Libingan ng mga Bayani and to “tear off” his father’s head, which he described as a “display of insensitivity towards the dead and cruelty to the living.”

“Forget that the objects of her derision are dear to me; I would also be remiss in my responsibility as an Ilocano representative if I didn’t voice my disdain for the abhorrent comments, she so carelessly uttered. I can ascertain that my emotions are shared not only by my kakailian in the north but across the country,” he said.

Congressman Marcos defended his father, noting that President Marcos has not made any statements against Duterte that could even be remotely construed as a mild rebuke of her tirades.

He mentioned that he had been advised by President Marcos to withhold his disappointment and refrain from making a statement.

“However, one must draw the line at some point, and it’s frankly long overdue,” said Congressman Marcos.

“Going ballistic was perhaps the self-therapy she prescribed for herself, but she crossed the line, leaving the civic and civil space in which disagreements can be rationally argued,” he added.

Congressman Marcos said that what Duterte did should serve as a reminder to everyone not to take mental health for granted.

“Above all else, I sincerely hope she is okay. As such, I still wish the Vice President well. Ultimately, her success, like the President's, will contribute to the success of our nation as a whole. May she find the peace of mind and mental clarity that seems to be eluding her,” he concluded.

On Friday, October 18, Duterte held a lengthy press conference to respond to President Marcos’s statement that he felt deceived by her when he thought they were friends.

Duterte and President Marcos were running mates during the 2022 national elections.

Duterte accused Marcos of using her to win against his rival candidate, former Vice President Leni Robredo.

She claimed that President Marcos is an "incompetent leader" who has no solid plans for the country.

Duterte also stated that she told President Marcos’s sister, Senator Imee, that she would take their father’s remains from the Libingan ng mga Bayani and throw them into the West Philippine Sea if the attacks against her did not stop.

Duterte is currently under fire over alleged irregularities in the use of public funds by the Office of the Vice President (OVP), particularly regarding its P125 million confidential and intelligence fund (CIF) for 2022, which was reportedly used in just 11 days.

The proposed P2,026,357,000 budget allocation for the OVP under the National Expenditures Program (NEP) for 2025 was reduced to P733,198,000 by the lower chamber due to Duterte’s refusal to participate in the budget deliberation.

Duterte also mentioned imagining cutting off President Marcos's head during one of their encounters at a graduation ceremony when he refused to give his watch to a student who was asking for it as a graduation gift.

Earlier, several lawmakers urged Duterte to undergo a psychological evaluation following what they perceived as a “meltdown.”

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III stated that Duterte should seek professional help to express her feelings.

“Sa tingin ko (I think), she needs to talk to some professionals, and maybe some close friends and family. Para mailabas kung ano ‘yung nasa damdamin at nasa isip niya (To bring out what is in her feelings and thoughts.) Mahirap iano ‘yon, hindi mo i-share (It's difficult if you don't share it.)” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)