Sandro Marcos faces ICI

HOUSE Majority Leader Ilocos Norte Representative Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos appeared on Thursday, December 4, 2025, before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) amid its probe into anomalous flood control projects.

In an interview with reporters, Marcos, the eldest son of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., said he is “voluntarily” submitting himself to the ICI to help its investigation.

“I'm willing to give and tell the ICI anything that I might know that may further the investigation,” Marcos said.

The younger Marcos requested an executive session, which was granted by the commission.

In a video statement uploaded by Co on November 25, former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co claimed that Congressman Marcos inserted at least P50 billion worth of public works projects in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 budgets.

In response, the younger Marcos tagged as “fantastical” and “false” the claims of Co, whom he said is the “newly crowned champion of the DDS (diehard Duterte supporters).”

Co, who is central to the ongoing government investigation into anomalous flood control projects, has a standing arrest warrant along with 15 Department of Public Works and Highways officials and Sunwest Corporation board members issued by the Sandiganbayan over irregularities in the implementation of a P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

Sunwest Corporation, which was co-founded by Co, is among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent or P100 billion worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025.

Co, in a series of video statements uploaded on his social media account, has repeatedly denied involvement in flood control project anomalies, pointing to President Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez as the brains of corruption activities, allegedly pocketing billions worth of public funds.

He is currently in an undetermined country abroad and has refused to come back home, claiming imminent threats to his and his family’s lives. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)