Sandro Marcos files bill imposing ‘no work, no pay’ for lawmakers

MANILA – House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos has filed a bill proposing a strict “no work, no pay” compensation scheme for members of Congress, aimed at curbing absenteeism, strengthening accountability, and safeguarding public funds.

House Bill (HB) No. 7432, or the No Work, No Pay for Members of Congress Act, mandates that salaries and other emoluments of senators and representatives be directly tied to their attendance and participation in plenary sessions, committee hearings, and other official legislative duties.

“The principle of ‘no work, no pay’ is a general labor standard applied to workers across the country. However, members of Congress, who are entrusted with the responsibility of crafting laws and representing the people, are currently compensated regardless of attendance or participation,” Marcos said in the bill’s explanatory note.

This practice has fueled public concern “over absenteeism, lack of accountability and wastage of taxpayer funds," Marcos said.

“The measure seeks to correct this by ensuring that public funds are spent only when these elected officials fulfill their duties. Tying compensation to actual work “promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in governance,” he added.

Under the measure, lawmakers will be paid only for days when they are present and performing official legislative work, including attendance in plenary sessions, participation in committee hearings where they are listed members, and engagement in authorized official activities.

Unexcused absences will result in forfeiture of compensation, while valid absences are recognized, including illness certified by a licensed physician, authorized official representation, official travel or mission approved by chamber leadership, and approved leaves of absence.

The bill also deems lawmakers present when attending authorized committee meetings, sessions of the Commission on Appointments (CA), the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (HRET), bicameral conference committees, and official missions approved by the Speaker.

To boost transparency, the measure mandates daily attendance monitoring by the secretariats of both chambers and requires that attendance records be made publicly accessible, with compensation released only based on verified presence.

“No less than the 1987 Philippine Constitution itself provides for the statutory regulation of the official compensation for Members of Congress, which states that their salaries shall be determined by law,” Marcos said.

The bill penalizes falsification of attendance records or claims for compensation without performing official duties, classifying such acts as misconduct subject to disciplinary action under existing congressional rules.

“In passing this measure, Congress affirms its commitment to uphold the highest standards of public service and to ensure that elected representatives truly embody the principle of service to the people,” Marcos said, urging its swift enactment. (PNA)