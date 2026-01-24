Sandro Marcos: House won’t block impeachment complaints vs. PBBM

MANILA – House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos on Friday said the House of Representatives will not block and will properly act on any impeachment complaint filed against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Marcos said the House is duty-bound under the Constitution to act on any impeachment complaint once it is formally filed with the Office of the House Secretary General and transmitted to the Office of the Speaker, which will refer the matter to the committee on rules for inclusion in the Order of Business and referral to the committee on justice.

“Tungkulin ng Kamara, sa ilalim ng Saligang Batas, na aksiyunan ang anumang impeachment complaint na ihahain laban sa sinumang impeachable official (Under the Constitution, it is the duty of the House to act on any impeachment complaint filed against any impeachable official),” Marcos said.

As Majority Leader, Marcos said it is the responsibility of his office to refer any impeachment complaint to the House Committee on Justice after it has been included in the Calendar of Business and read in plenary.

“Dapat dinggin ng Kamara ang anumang isasampang impeachment complaint, kahit pa ito ay laban sa aking ama (The House must hear and consider any impeachment complaint, even if it is against my father),” he stressed.

Marcos also emphasized that impeachment is a constitutional process “governed by rules and due process,” and that the House is expected to act “without prejudice and in accordance with established procedures.”

Formal act

Meanwhile, Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong defended the decision of the Office of the Secretary General not to receive an impeachment complaint in the absence of Secretary General Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, saying that the action is required by House Rules and long-standing parliamentary practice.

“The receipt of an impeachment complaint is not a casual or clerical transaction. It is a formal constitutional act that must strictly comply with House Rules. It cannot be improvised, delegated casually, or reduced to a mere drop-off,” Adiong said in a statement.

The chair of the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms explained that this careful process is itself a recognition of the importance and gravity of an impeachment complaint.

Adiong said under the Rules of the House of Representatives, impeachment complaints must be formally filed with and received by the Secretary General, who serves as the official custodian of House records and certifications.

“Acceptance of such a complaint is not a merely ministerial act. The Secretary General is required, upon receipt, to determine whether the complaint is complete and whether it complies with constitutional and rules-based requirements on form, including verification, endorsements, and accompanying documents,” he said.

“This is not a mechanical function that can be exercised without authority or accountability."

He noted that in the absence of the Secretary General — or a duly authorized acting official — her office cannot validly accept an impeachment complaint, as doing so would raise serious questions regarding the integrity, completeness, and official acknowledgment of the filing.

“Accepting an impeachment complaint without the Secretary General would expose the House to procedural challenges and claims of irregularity. That would be a far more serious breach of duty,” he said.

He added that the Secretary General’s absence is due to an official, pre-scheduled overseas engagement that is fully documented and publicly known.

“There is no refusal to receive any complaint. There is only adherence to the rules that govern how such complaints are properly received,” Adiong said.

The House leader underscored that rules on filing exist precisely to protect the integrity of the impeachment process.

“Impeachment is a constitutional proceeding with grave consequences. It is governed by precision, not convenience. Compliance with the Rules is not obstruction – it is the Constitution at work,” he said. (PNA)