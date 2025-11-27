Sandro Marcos submits self to ICI probe

HOUSE Majority Leader Sandro Marcos has expressed his readiness to be investigated by the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) after he was implicated by former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co in the alleged budget insertions over the past three years.

In a letter addressed to ICI chairperson Andres Reyes Jr., dated November 27, Marcos, the eldest son of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., expressed willingness to appear before the commission as part of its investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

“Let me state this clearly and without hesitation: I am willing to appear before the commission at any time. I welcome the opportunity to shed light on any matter that may assist your review,” Marcos said.

“I stand ready to cooperate, answer questions, and provide any clarification needed to move this investigation forward,” he added.

In a video statement uploaded by Co on Tuesday, November 25, Co claimed that the younger Marcos inserted at least P50 billion worth of public works projects in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 budgets.

Congressman Marcos tagged as “fantastical” and “false” the claims of Co, whom he said is the “newly crowned champion of the DDS (diehard Duterte supporters).”

Co has a standing arrest warrant, along with 15 Department of Public Works and Highways officials and Sunwest Corporation board members, issued by the Sandiganbayan over irregularities in the implementation of a P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

Sunwest Corporation, which was co-founded by Co, is among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent or P100 billion worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025.

Co, in a series of video statements uploaded on his social media account, has repeatedly denied involvement in flood control project anomalies, pointing to President Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez as the brains behind the corruption activities, allegedly pocketing billions worth of public funds.

He has refused to return home amid the government investigations into flood control anomalies, claiming imminent threats against his and his family’s lives. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)