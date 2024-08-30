Sandro Muhlach files cyber liber vs several netizens

ACTOR Sandro Muhlach filed cyber libel complaints against several netizens at the National Bureau of Investigation Cyberlibel Division on Friday, August 30, 2024, GMA News reported.

In a statement, his grandfather Alexander asked for compassion and support for the actor.

"Sandro has been struggling with significant challenges, such as trauma, anxiety, insomnia, and loss of appetite. This has taken a toll on his physical and mental well-being," the statement said.

"We kindly ask everyone to respect Sandro's privacy during this difficult time. The online harassment and bullying he has been subjected to are only worsening his condition," it added.

The son of former child superstar Niño Muhlach revealed he was sexually assaulted by two independent contractors of GMA Network, who are currently facing charges. (SunStar Davao)