VICE President Sara Duterte attended on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the plenary deliberation of the P785.2 million proposed 2027 budget of the Office of the Vice President.

The Senate resumed its session at 1:05 p.m., minutes following the arrival of Duterte.

Senators approved the OVP's proposed budget in under a minute, after no questions regarding it was raised by the lawmakers, prompting Senate majority leaders Juan Miguel Zubiri to move for its approval citing traditional courtesy to the agency.

Duterte is facing an impeachment case before the upper chamber. She has not attended a single trial day.

Duterte was last seen at the Senate on July 7 where she met with her defense lawyers.

The 2027 budget recommendation includes P220.232 million for Personnel Services (PS), P561.651 million for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE), and P3.321 million for Capital Outlay.

Meanwhile, P15.544 million is automatically allocated for the Retirement and Life Insurance Premium (RLIP) of OVP plantilla personnel.

The OVP did not request for the highly controversial confidential funds for 2027.

In 2023, the OVP had P2.344 billion budget, which includes P500 million in confidential funds.

The agency's budget was brought down to P1.874 billion from the proposed P2.374 in 2024. The approved budget also includes P500 million in confidential and intelligence funds.

In 2025, amid allegations of misuse of public funds, the approved budget for the OVP was sharply reduced to P733.198 million, 61 percent lower than the 2024 budget.

The OVP's 2026 budget was, however, 21.3 percent higher than the 2025 budget, which was at P889.236 million. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)