Sara Duterte declares presidential bid for 2028

VICE President Sara Duterte formally announced on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, her candidacy for the 2028 presidential elections.

In a press conference, Duterte made her intentions clear, saying she is ready to serve the nation at the highest level and offering a vision of renewed national direction amid what she described as critical challenges facing the Philippines.

“I cannot kneel before each and every Filipino to beg for forgiveness. Instead, I offer my life, my strength, and my future in the service of our nation,” Duterte said.

“Mga kababayan, ibalik natin ang tapang at malasakit — para sa Diyos. Para sa bayan. At para sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Ako si Sara Duterte, tatakbo bilang Pangulo ng Pilipinas,” she added.

(My fellow Filipinos, let us bring back courage and compassion — for God. For the country. And for every Filipino family. I am Sara Duterte, and I will run for President of the Philippines.)

The Vice President also asked the Filipino people for forgiveness for helping President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. get into office.

“Sa unang mga buwan pa lang ng aming termino, nakita ko na ang kawalan ng katapatan ni Bongbong Marcos Jr. sa mga pangakong binitawan noong kampanya, pati na sa kanyang sinumpaang tungkulin para sa bayan,” Duterte said.

(In the very first months of our term, I already saw Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s lack of sincerity in the promises he made during the campaign, as well as in his sworn duty to the nation.)

“Dahil hindi ko kinayang maging bahagi ng 2025 national budget na tadtad ng katiwalian, pinili kong umalis sa gabinete — kahit na alam ko na, mula pa noong 2023, na ang magiging kapalit nito ay ang aking impeachment,” she added.

(Because I could not bear to be part of the 2025 national budget riddled with corruption, I chose to leave the Cabinet — even though I already knew, as early as 2023, that the consequence would be my impeachment.)

Duterte said her decision to run side by side with Marcos in the 2022 national elections brought the country to where it is today, a government riddled with corruption, communities drowning in floodwaters, many families suffering from hunger, and prices of necessities at an all-time high.

She said she is no longer afraid of the possible attacks that may come following the declaration of her presidential bid.

“Hindi ako kailanman natakot sa pagsira nila ng pangalan ko. Ngunit m, may takot ako para sa ating mga anak. May takot ako para sa mga susunod na henerasyon,” said Duterte.

(I was never afraid of them destroying my name. But I am afraid for our children. I am afraid for the next generations.)

“May takot ako para sa mga kababayan nating walang bahay sa ibang bansa, walang pangalawang pasaporte, walang ibang matatakbuhan kundi ang Pilipinas — kahit ito’y patuloy na nalulugmok sa kahirapan,” she added.

(I am afraid for our fellow citizens who have no home abroad, no second passport, and nowhere else to run to but the Philippines — even as it continues to sink into poverty.)

The Marcos and Duterte tandem started to fade in early 2024 when Duterte’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, tagged his successor as “bangag” and a “drug addict” as he lambasted the administration’s push for charter change (cha-cha) through a People’s Initiative aimed at amending the 1987 Constitution by allegedly paying the public in exchange for their signatures.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte even called for Marcos’ resignation.

In mid-2024, Duterte resigned as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), as well as vice chairperson of the anti-insurgency council.

Since then, Duterte has not attended any of Marcos’ State of the Nation Addresses (Sona).

Duterte has repeatedly taken jabs at Marcos, saying they were not friends, that he does not know how to be President, and that at one point she wanted to tear off his head after realizing that their relationship had already become toxic.

Toward the end of 2024, the House of Representatives Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability launched an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds allocated to the Office of the Vice President and the DepEd under Duterte’s watch.

Duterte refused to attend the probe, and her staff at the OVP and DepEd were the ones grilled by lawmakers.

Angered by the detention of her chief of staff, Duterte said in a live interview that she had contracted an assassin to kill the President, his wife, and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she herself were killed.

These events were followed by the filing of multiple impeachment complaints against Duterte.

The Supreme Court en banc recently upheld with finality its earlier ruling declaring the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte unconstitutional. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)