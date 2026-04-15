Sara Duterte defends academic credentials

VICE President Sara Duterte pushed back against allegations related to her academic credentials, saying she completed her studies on her own terms.

In a statement, Duterte said among all the allegations made against him by who she described as “bar flunker and kidnapping suspect” Ramil Madriaga, his claim that she needed someone to help her get through law school is the one she is taking personally the most.

“I completed my studies on my own terms. I placed a higher premium on living a well-rounded life rather than pursuing academic excellence. I never asked any professor for special accommodation for my grades because the bare minimum was easy enough to meet. I was never the subject of any complaint for rudeness or violence against other students at SSC-R (San Sebastian College Recoletos) College of Law,” she said.

“I graduated in May 2005 and took the Bar Exam in September of the same year—something that had not been done before at SSC-R College of Law until my time. The exam that year was relatively difficult. I passed the Bar on my first attempt with a GWA of 80, five points above the minimum,” she added.

Beyond defending her academic records, Duterte also took a jab at Madriaga’s “cohorts,” the members of the House of Representatives,

saying they do not come close to her capacity to achieve results with very little effort “because they cannot even weave a believable lie, much less follow the rule of law.”

“Mga kababayan, this mini-trial in the Committee on Justice is true to form for some of its members: abuse and corruption appear to be the only things they are capable of. Let us remember that the first impeachment case itself was marred by allegations of bribery involving members of the HOR, and this second impeachment is no better,” said Duterte.

She claimed that public funds are being diverted for political purposes, instead of focusing on providing relief to the people amid the administration’s failure to address rising prices and economic challenges. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)