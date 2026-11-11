Sara Duterte defense witness grilled over evasive answers

SENATOR-JUDGES in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte questioned the credibility of a defense witness on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, after she struggled to answer questions about the Vice President’s salary differential, her former accounting firm, and her personal trip to China.

Davao City Accountant Vingeline Bahan was presented by the defense to explain the P64,194.72 in compensation Duterte received from the Davao City Government in 2023, when she was already vice president.

Bahan said the amount represented salary differentials due Duterte for her service as Davao City mayor in 2020 and 2021 following salary adjustments under the Salary Standardization Law of 2019.

During cross-examination, private prosecutor Mae Divinagracia questioned the discrepancy between the payment records and Duterte’s income tax return filed in 2024, which covered her 2023 earnings.

Bahan hesitated when asked to confirm whether the return reflected compensation from either the Davao City Government or the Office of the Vice President.

She also said she no longer had the original copies of the payroll summaries, disbursement vouchers and other supporting documents because these had already been submitted to the Commission on Audit (COA).

However, she could not produce copies proving that the documents had indeed been received by the audit agency.

Senator-Judge Raffy Tulfo and impeachment court Presiding Officer Francis Escudero also questioned handwritten corrections on some of the disbursement vouchers presented by Bahan.

They noted that the original entries indicated January to December 2022, which were subsequently corrected to January to December 2020 and January to December 2021.

Sara Duterte officially assumed office as the Vice President on June 30, 2022.

Bahan said the corrections were made after supporting documents showed the actual periods covered by the salary adjustments.

The witness also faced questions about her former involvement in accounting firm Ampil, Elises, Ciudadano & Co., which prosecutors linked to companies declared in Duterte’s Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

These included GenCorp Industries Inc., Metro City Chow Foods Corporation, Times Square B, City Hall King Chow, Chinese Gen B, Carpio Lawyers, Davao New Royal Taipan, and Great Jolly Times Food Corporation.

Divinagracia asked Bahan to identify her signature in Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) records showing that she was among the accounting firm's partners.

Bahan initially struggled to recognize the signature, prompting Divinagracia to place on record her observation that the witness appeared hesitant to answer.

"We would just like to put it on record that this witness seems to refuse to answer or is hesitating to answer the question," Divinagracia said.

Bahan initially said she could not recall her involvement in the accounting firm despite her name appearing in its General Information Sheet submitted to the SEC.

She later acknowledged that she had been a partner until she withdrew from the firm in 2015.

Senator-Judge Joel Villanueva questioned her failure to recall the partnership, citing her affidavit of withdrawal.

"For you to say that you could not remember is very difficult for us to believe. You are not contesting this (affidavit of withdrawal)?" Villanueva asked.

Senator-Judge Raffy Tulfo also criticized the demeanor of the defense witnesses presented so far, saying they appeared to lack respect for the impeachment court.

“Yesterday, one witness kept on laughing. Today, this one is being very evasive and pretending not to know anything. Why can’t we cite these witnesses for contempt so that they will learn to respect the impeachment court, Mr. Presiding Officer?” Tulfo asked.

He said the witnesses appeared to disregard the court’s authority by pretending not to know anything or laughing during the proceedings, adding that it might be time to make an example of someone to ensure respect for the impeachment court.

Meanwhile, Bahan confirmed traveling to China in the first week of December 2025 with friends, including colleagues from City Hall.

She maintained that they paid for the trip themselves and described it as a personal reward after their busy work schedules.

In a separate hearing on Monday, November 9, Davao City Assessor Engineer Jaime Adalin, the defense's first witness, was questioned by private prosecutor Benjamin Tolosa Jr. about his trips to China, including an alleged trip sponsored by the Chinese consulate.

Adalin initially said he could not recall the trip but later acknowledged traveling to China in January 2026 with other Davao City officials.

His answers drew laughter from senator-judges and those present in the session hall after he told Tolosa that he thought the question was irrelevant.

Adalin also struggled to recall details of his travels, prompting senator-judges to question his credibility. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)