Sara Duterte denies ill-gotten wealth allegations by Trillanes

VICE President Sara Duterte firmly denied on Thursday, April 23, 2026, the long-standing allegations raised against her and her family by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, accusing political forces of orchestrating attacks against her.

In a statement, Duterte dismissed Trillanes’ assertions about alleged billions of pesos in bank accounts linked to her family as recycled accusations that have persisted for nearly a decade without substantiation.

“For nearly a decade, Mr. Antonio Trillanes IV has been peddling the same incredible story… From 2016 to 2026, nothing in his narrative has changed. What has changed, however, is the machinery now backing him,” Duterte said.

“Today, he is backed by a sitting President who must be compelled to submit to a simple drug test; ‘law-bender’ members of the House of Representatives who have received ‘maletas’ and have repeatedly disregarded constitutional limits; a Commission on Audit that appears to time its issuances in a manner that conveniently aligns with political attacks; and newly installed AMLC officials who remain silent and refuse to clarify that there have been no findings of violations of anti-money laundering laws, and that the billions of pesos in bank accounts are untrue,” she added.

During the resumption of the impeachment hearings against Duterte by the House Committee on Justice on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Trillanes submitted his affidavit, which covers the alleged hidden wealth of the clan, which includes former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD); the Vice President and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio; Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte; Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte; FPRRD’s common-law wife, Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña; and their daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte.

Trillanes said that, based on his research, a total of P2,407,272,103.75 flowed through the bank accounts associated with the Dutertes from 2003 to 2016.

He also accused the Dutertes of receiving around P181,653,487.36 from alleged “drug lord” Samuel Uy.

Duterte maintained that her record in public service remains “clean,” underscoring that all her assets have been properly declared in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

“Every centavo is from legitimate sources and supported by documents. Ang mga totoong magnanakaw, hindi sa bangko pinapasok ang pera—kundi sa maleta,” she said.

Also discussed during the House hearing were several entries in Sara Duterte’s and her husband’s SALNs. It appeared that the couple had no reported cash on hand or in bank from 2019 to 2024.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) also said there were suspicious transactions in several accounts linked to the couple involving a total of P6,771,227,712.95.

The Vice President took a swipe at the administration, noting a broader claim of systemic abuse of government institutions for political ends while mishandling major issues affecting Filipinos such as flood control funds, rising prices, poverty, and peace efforts in Mindanao.

She also raised concerns about public safety and foreign policy direction, framing these as more urgent matters than the impeachment-related controversies she faces. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)