Sara Duterte denies knowing, receiving money from dismissed cop

VICE President Sara Duterte denied either knowing or receiving suitcases filled with cash from dismissed policeman Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.

In a statement, Duterte tagged Gracioso's claims as another "media stunt" in an "attempt to breathe life into a faltering impeachment case."

"My lawyers are awaiting an official copy of the Gracioso affidavit from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) so they can begin working on the cases to be filed against him," she said.

"Once we are done dismantling the lies contained in his testimony, it will end up in the trash bin—just like the one from Ramil Madriaga," she added.

Duterte said Gracioso's sudden appearance is part of the administration's "desperate" move to bring her down, push for Charter Change, prevent the 2028 elections, and cling to power.

"The people want Marcos to take a public drug test. The people want Marcos to answer for the flood control scandal. The people want change," she said.

"No amount of political maneuvering, propaganda, or manufactured distractions can ultimately silence the Filipino people," she added.

In a television report, Gracioso said he delivered suitcases containing cash to Duterte, her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and brother, Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte, upon the instructions of former Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, whom he served as a security officer from 2018 to 2022.

Gracioso said he delivered a total of over P2 billion to Sara Duterte in around 20 instances.

He submitted an affidavit to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which has been subjected to further investigation.

Velasco's camp vehemently denied the claims of the former cop.

"The former Speaker of the House's record of service in the government is untainted with corruption and his wife's benevolence is widely known, leaving no basis for the illegal allegations now being suggested," said Velasco's spokesperson, Atty. Rowell Ilagan, in a statement.

"The 'one-size-fits-all' narration by this individual seems to be designed and fabricated to attack as many targets as it can while being inconsistent with verifiable events, that is, the COVID-19 pandemic, Atty. Velasco's period of service as speaker, other details, and even basic common sense," he added.

Gracioso was dismissed from police service in an order dated September 11, 2026, due to three counts of less grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)