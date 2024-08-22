Sara Duterte denies plagiarism claims over 'Isang Kaibigan'

(It is very easy to write a short story based on one's own experience. No need to copy. The project is to encourage children to love reading and write their own stories.)

“Hindi ang libro ang problema ng bayan kundi ang kahinaan sa pagbabasa ng ating kabataan,” she added.

(The problem of the people is not the book but the reading weakness of our youth.)

Duterte said she will write another book about the betrayal of a friend.

The Vice President received criticisms online for allegedly plagiarizing a graphic novel of American author and artist Andy Runton titled, "Owly Just a Little Blue.”

Office of the Vice President spokesperson Michael Poa said the book, which is about the real value of friendship and kindness, was published and registered in December 2023.

The Office of the Vice President has proposed the allocation of P10 million under its “Pagbabago campaign: A million learners entries” for the distribution of the book to children in far-flung areas.

Duterte and Senator Risa Hontiveros had a heated exchange as the latter inquired more about the book during the Senate finance subcommittee hearing on the OVP’s proposed P2.037-billion budget for 2025 on Tuesday, August 20.

The book was launched and has been distributed in schools since November 2023. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)