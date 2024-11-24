Sara Duterte denies threatening Marcoses, Romualdez

VICE President Sara Duterte clarified on Saturday, November 23, 2024, her statement regarding her instruction to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez assassinated in the event of her death.

In an interview with reporters, Duterte said she was not threatening the Marcoses and Romualdez, stressing that she only made the statement to highlight the serious threats to her life.

“Hindi naman yata mahina 'yung volume noong Zoom press conference. Sinabi ko, 'Kung mamatay ako.' Ibig sabihin in the first place, meron nang threat sa akin. But they simply do not care that I am also concerned about my security because I hear things,” he said.

“It's the same as 'Itapon ang bangkay sa West Philippine Sea which was... talking about doing it is not actionable,” she added.

In October, Duterte said she warned Senator Imee Marcos, the President’s sister, of throwing off their father’s, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., remains at the West Philippine Sea (WPS) if attacks against her will not stop.

On Saturday morning, Duterte held an online press conference after the House committee on good government and public accountability ordered the transfer of detention of her chief of staff Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez from the House of Representatives facility to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

Lopez was cited in contempt by the panel over alleged “undue interference” on Wednesday amid its ongoing investigation on the accusations of irregularities in the use of funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Duterte visited Lopez in the House facility and spent a night in the office of his brother, Davao First District Representative Paolo Duterte, when the panel refused her to accompany her staff in detention.

Lopez was brought to St. Luke’s Medical Center and was later transferred to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) after falling ill.

During the conference, Duterte threw expletives against the Marcos couple and Romualdez for putting her staff in hot water amid the efforts to destroy her name.

“'Wag kang mag-alala sa security ko kasi may kinausap na ako na tao. Sinabi ko sa kanya, 'kapag pinatay ako, patayin mo si BBM, si Liza Araneta, at si Martin Romualdez. No joke. Nagbilin na ako. Ang sinabi ko ‘wag ka tumigil ha hanggang hindi mo mapatay sila’ and he said yes,” the Vice President said.

Duterte’s remarks sounded the alarm for the Presidential Security Command (PSC), prompting them to implement tighter security measures for the first family.

“Any threat to the life of the President and the First Family, regardless of its origin -- and especially one made so brazenly in public -- is treated with the utmost seriousness. We consider this a matter of national security and shall take all necessary measures to ensure the President's safety,” the PSC stated.

Lawmakers have also expressed concern about Duterte's statements.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said Duterte’s statements are “inappropriate for an official occupying the second highest office of the land.”

“I urge those who are close to her -- those who truly care about her as a person and as a leader -- to advise her to refrain from making these indecorous and possibly criminal statements in public. These do not benefit the Vice President, her office, or our country,” he said.

A known ally of the Dutertes, Senator Ronald dela Rosa defended the Vice President, saying that her outburst is understandable given the situation.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil has already ordered a thorough investigation on the claims of Duterte on the threats against her life, as well as those of the Marcoses and Romualdez.

“The national safety of the President is a national concern and any threat direct or indirect especially to his life and his immediate family must be addressed with the highest level of urgency. Medyo top priority namin itong trabaho,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)