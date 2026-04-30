Sara Duterte hits back at NBI findings on kill remark

The NBI earlier said that remarks of Duterte that she had ordered someone to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez in the event of her own death, could constitute grave threats and inciting to sedition.

According to the NBI, the results of its investigation have already been submitted to the Department of Justice for preliminary investigation.

However, Duterte’s camp disputed any direct link between the Vice President and alleged threats against the President, describing attempts to establish such a connection as requiring a “gigantic leap in logic.”

“The non-existent connection to the Vice President is posed as a mystery still under investigation with no immediate answer, but strategically implies guilt. This excites judgment without evidence,” Lim said.

“If there is anything that was proved by yesterday’s proceedings, it is to confirm that it is and has always been a fishing expedition aimed at giving a semblance of substance to the defective impeachment complaints,” he added.

With the House committee hearings concluded, Duterte’s legal team said the matter should now be resolved in appropriate legal forums, where evidence would be properly scrutinized and the rule of law upheld. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)