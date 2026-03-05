Sara Duterte hits ‘deafening silence’ on corruption claims vs officials

VICE President Sara Duterte criticized civil society groups, religious leaders, and lawmakers for being selective on issues they choose to discuss.

In a statement, Duterte cited the "deafening silence" of various groups over claims made by 18 men, including alleged former members of the Philippine Marines, regarding the delivery of billions of pesos in cash to high-ranking government officials. She noted that accusations against her remain the focus of discussions and an "unending fishing expedition" through investigations in aid of legislation.

“Sadyang nakakabingi ang katahimikan ng mga civil society groups na dati ay mabilis maglabas ng pahayag, ng mga religious leaders na handang manindigan sa usapin ng moralidad, at ng mga mambabatas na nagsasabing sila ay para sa transparency at accountability,” Duterte said.

(The silence of civil society groups that used to be quick to issue statements, of religious leaders who are ready to take a stand on issues of morality, and of lawmakers who say they stand for transparency and accountability is truly deafening.)

“Dagdag pa rito, tila walang interes o agarang hakbang mula sa kasalukuyang administrasyon na siyasatin ang katotohanan hinggil sa mga bilyon-bilyong suhol kaugnay ng flood control, ng ICC (International Criminal Court), at ng impeachment efforts laban sa akin,” she said.

(Furthermore, there seems to be no interest or immediate action from the National Government to investigate the truth regarding the billions in bribes related to flood control, the ICC, and the impeachment efforts against me.)

Duterte said justice and the pursuit of accountability and transparency should not be selective.

“Hindi dapat selective ang galit sa isyu ng katiwalian. Hindi maaaring pumili kung sino lamang ang iimbestigahan. At hindi maaaring manahimik tuwing ang mga sangkot ay malapit sa kapangyarihan,” she said.

(Anger over corruption should not be selective. One cannot choose who will be investigated. And one cannot remain silent when those involved are close to power.)

“Ang pera ng bayan ay hindi dapat inilalagay sa maleta, at ang katotohanan ay hindi dapat inilalagay sa katahimikan,” she said.

(The people’s money should not be placed in suitcases, and the truth should not be buried in silence.)

During a February 24 press conference, 18 men claiming to be former Marines said their duties as security personnel for former Ako-Bicol representative Elizaldy Co included delivering suitcases of cash to several officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Lawyer Levito Baligod, who represented the group, alleged that Co and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV financed hotel stays and expenses for ICC investigators in the Philippines during the probe into former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said that of the 18 individuals, four never served in the Marine Corps. The AFP added that the majority were dishonorably discharged, while others retired in good standing.

Duterte faces impeachment complaints filed by civil society groups, clergy, and lawyers. These complaints allege betrayal of public trust, culpable violations of the Constitution, and misuse of public funds involving confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.

The House of Representatives Committee on Justice declared on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, that two impeachment complaints against Duterte are sufficient in substance. The panel directed Duterte to file a written answer within 10 days.

Trillanes filed perjury complaints before the Sandiganbayan on March 5 against the 18 men, Baligod, former congressman Mike Defensor, former broadcaster Jay Sonza, former NTF-Elcac spokesperson Lorraine Badoy, and vlogger Cathy Binag. Trillanes denied receiving $2 million to fund ICC operations, as claimed in an affidavit submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman last week. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)