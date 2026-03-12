Sara Duterte hits Marcos admin over ‘lack of preparation’ for Middle East crisis

VICE President Sara Duterte lambasted the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over its failure to prepare for the impact of the conflict in the Middle East.

In an interview with reporters in Davao City on March 11, Duterte said the threat of war had been discussed as early as 2022, based on briefings from foreign governments that pointed to the possibility of a major conflict around 2025.

“Wala tayong nakikita na ginagawa ng administrasyon. Ang banta ng giyera, narinig na natin yan noong taong 2022 pa lang. Nakita na natin iyan sa lahat ng mga briefers, lalong-lalo na ‘yung galing sa mga foreign governments na meron silang tinitignan na posibleng giyera ng taon na 2025,” she said.

(We have not seen the administration doing anything. The threat of war -- we have already heard about that as early as 2022. We have seen it in all the briefings, especially those coming from foreign governments that were already looking at the possibility of a war by 2025.)

“Dapat noong 2022 pa lang, naghanda na ang pamahalaan na ito. Pero wala tayong nakitang paghahanda at wala tayong nakikita na pagbibigay man lang ng solusyon sa mangyayaring problema sa susunod na mga buwan at sa susunod na taon,” she added.

(The government should have started preparing as early as 2022. But we have not seen any preparations, nor have we seen any solutions being offered to address the problems that may arise in the coming months and in the next year.)

Duterte also linked the administration’s response to the Middle East situation to unresolved corruption allegations involving flood control projects in the country.

She noted that nearly a year had passed since Marcos publicly admonished officials over the misuse of flood control funds, but said accountability has yet to be established.

“Well, mag-iisang taon na rin yan, ma’am. Simula nung sinabi ni Pangulong Marcos na, ‘Mahiya naman kayo.’ Mag-iisang taon na yan. Hanggang ngayon, wala pa rin nananagot sa flood control scandal, sa katiwalian na nangyari sa 2023, 2024, at 2025 budget,” said Duterte.

(Well, it has almost been a year, ma’am. Since President Marcos said, ‘You should be ashamed.’ It’s been nearly a year now. Yet until now, no one has been held accountable for the flood control scandal and the corruption that occurred in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 budgets.)

“So ano lang natin yan, itali natin yan doon sa nangyayari ngayon sa Middle East. Kung isang taon na itong corruption scandal na ito na walang nananagot at walang sinseridad ang administration na imbestigahan at ipakulong lahat ng mga involved sa scandal na yan, makikita din natin na wala silang gagawin dito sa problema natin na darating dahil sa giyera sa Middle East,” she added.

(So let’s tie that to what is happening now in the Middle East. If this corruption scandal has already been going on for a year with no one being held accountable, and the administration shows no sincerity in investigating and jailing everyone involved in that scandal, then we can also see that they will likely do nothing about the problems we may face because of the war in the Middle East.)

The Philippine government has been monitoring developments in the Middle East as tensions in the region raise concerns over the safety of Filipino workers and potential disruptions to global oil supply.

Dozens of Filipinos in the Middle East were brought home through chartered flights arranged by the Philippine government amid chaos in the region, which resulted in the surge of oil prices.

To cushion the effects of the looming oil price crisis, Marcos ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development to distribute P5,000 financial assistance to all public utility drivers starting next week as part of its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)