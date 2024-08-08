Sara Duterte hits PH government: Filipinos deserve better

VICE President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, took a swipe at the Philippine government for failing to address major issues hounding the country such as flood control, infrastructure, security, healthcare, and foreign interference.

In a statement addressed to the Muslim community, Duterte said the Philippines is currently led by officials who are disloyal and unfaithful to their sworn duties.

"Ang Pilipinas ay pinamumunuan dapat ng mga taong may malasakit at kakayanan para itaguyod ang malinis na pamahalaan at pag-unlad ng bayan. Subalit, ang Pilipinas ngayon ay pinamumunuan ng mga taong walang katapatan sa trabahong sinumpaan. Kaya ang tanging nananaig sa atin ay takot para sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak," Duterte said.

(The Philippines should be led by people who genuinely care and have the capability to uphold clean governance and national development. However, the Philippines is currently governed by individuals who lack commitment to the duties they have sworn to uphold. As a result, the only prevailing sentiment among us is fear for the future of our children.)

Duterte noted that while the country is prone to calamities, it lacks a comprehensive plan to build infrastructure that would mitigate their effects, especially in preventing flooding.

Inquiry

Last week, during a Senate inquiry into the flooding caused by the combined effects of the habagat and Super Typhoon Carina, which submerged parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan admitted that the Philippines lacks an integrated flood-control master plan.

He said that the 5,521 completed flood control projects touted by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) were stand-alone projects to provide immediate relief to low-lying areas.

It was tagged by lawmakers as “band-aid solutions" to mitigate flooding.

Duterte also criticized the diversion of funds that were intended to ensure the health care of Filipinos.

The Department of Finance earlier issued an order to use excess funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), amounting to P89.9 billion, as well as funds from other government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), to cover unprogrammed appropriations for this year.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, however, assured that the benefits and contributions of PhilHealth members will remain untouched, and that the projects to be financed by the excess funds will create more jobs and accelerate the country’s economic growth.

Advocates earlier filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the order.

Technological capacity

Duterte also raised the need for the country to boost the technological capability of the police to ensure public peace, order, and safety even in times that they are not physically present.

“Ang Pilipinas, may mga representante sa Kamara dapat na nakakaintindi sa totoong sanhi ng kakulangan sa police to population ratio-that the shortage is a figure that cannot be solved during our lifetime due to the annually ballooning population and lack of budgetary resources to hire more personnel,” the Vice president said.

"The country should have representatives who understand that, in order to fully address the shortage, there is a need to leverage available technology and leapfrog into the future where policemen are armed with the best security products that do not require their physical presence all the time. Subalit ang Pilipinas ngayon ay may representante na imbes na magpasa ng makabagong batas, ay nagpupumilit sumasawsaw sa isyu ng iba,” she added.

Harassment?

Duterte earlier cried political harassment after the Philippine National Police (PNP) recalled 75 policemen assigned to her security in an effort to boost police presence on the streets.

The PNP later clarified that it was not just Duterte who was stripped of police security detail, but that over 300 police personnel were relieved from their close-in security duties.

The second top official also took a jab at airport officials for failing to ensure the security and privacy of the travelling public, especially the children.

Duterte said the Philippine government should strive to achieve world-class airport facilities that value the security and privacy of all passengers.

The Vice President received criticism after she was photographed, along with her family, including her children, while boarding a flight bound abroad during the day the country was being battered by the combined effects of Habagat and Carina.

She clarified that the trip had been planned weeks ahead before the weather systems struck parts of the country.

Drug war

Duterte also called out the government for its failure to stand in the way of those who interfere in the country’s domestic issues, particularly the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC is currently investigating the VP’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and his infamous bloody drug war, which claimed the lives of over 6,000 alleged drug personalities.

Duterte said the Philippines and its people deserve better.

“Mga kaigsuonan ko, sa sipag at galing ng Pilipino, nangunguna dapat ang Pilipinas sa ating mga karatig bansa…Subalit ang Pilipinas ngayon ay patuloy na nagugutom, naghihirap, at lumulubog nang dahil sa mga mapanlinlang para maupo sa pwesto,” Duterte said.

(My fellow Filipinos, with the diligence and talent of the Filipino people, the Philippines should be leading among our neighboring countries. However, the Philippines is currently still suffering from hunger, poverty, and sinking due to deceitful individuals who seek to hold power.)

“Pagod na pagod na tayong makita ang bayan na napag-iwanan, tinatrato na parang walang halaga, hindi kaaya-aya, at sunod-sunuran sa bang lahi. We, Filipinos, deserve more than what we are hearing and seeing from the government right now. We, Filipinos, deserve better,” she added.

(We are exhausted from seeing our country being left behind, treated as if it has no value, unappealing, and submissive to others. We, Filipinos, deserve more than what we are currently hearing and seeing from the government. We, Filipinos, deserve better.)

Duterte was President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s running mate during the 2022 national elections.

She, however, resigned from the cabinet of Marcos as the secretary of the Department of Education, as well as the vice-chairperson of the task force against insurgency and armed conflict in July. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)