Sara Duterte, husband had millions in withdrawals despite 2024 SALN declaration

VICE President Sara Duterte's husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, withdrew a total of P41 million under six transactions in a single day, Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura said Monday, October 5, 2026.

Buenaventura was presented by the prosecution during the impeachment trial of Duterte.

He said that on August 6, 2024, Carpio withdrew P23 million from their accounts with BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO), while P18 million was withdrawn from Philippine National Bank (PNB).

Buenaventura said Duterte also had P10 million worth of over-the-counter withdrawals and check encashments in December 2024.

He said the Land Bank of the Philippines reported a P2.371 million over-the-counter withdrawal by Duterte on December 5, 2024; P1.7 million in a check encashment reported by Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co.-Davao/Ecoland on December 20, 2024; and P5.969 million in a withdrawal reported by BDO Unibank Inc.-Davao Rizal on December 20, 2024.

Private prosecutor Mae Divinagracia pointed out that Buenaventura's testimony is not consistent with the joint Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) of the couple for 2024, where they declared that they did not have any cash on hand or in the bank.

These transactions, according to Buenaventura, were included in the covered transaction reports (CTRs) and suspicious transaction reports (STRs) of banks.

Covered transactions, under the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), are cash or equivalent monetary instrument transactions exceeding P500,000 within one banking day, while suspicious transactions are those, regardless of the amount, that lack legal justification, deviate from client profiles, or indicate unlawful activity, requiring reporting within one working day.

From 2007 to 2025, Buenaventura said there were 666 CTRs and 55 STRs involving the couple and accounts linked to them, totaling P4.4 billion.

This is lower than the P6.7 billion the AMLC declared during the impeachment hearings against Duterte by the House Committee on Justice in April.

Buenaventura said the difference emerged following a correction by BPI after a system bug allegedly inflated transactions linked to the couple.

Of the P4.4 billion, Buenaventura said P1.63 billion accounted for inflows, while P1.3 billion was for outflows.

He said that of the 666 CTRs, 373 involved Duterte, while 363 were under Carpio.

Buenaventura said 34 STRs involved Duterte, while 30 involved Carpio. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)