Sara Duterte, husband no declared cash on hand, bank since 2019

DESPITE an obviously rapid increase in the net worth from 2019 to 2024, Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, have no reported cash on hand during the said period.

During the resumption of the impeachment hearings against Duterte by the House Committee on Justice on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the Office of the Ombudsman submitted to the panel copies of the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of the Vice President from 2007 to 2012 when she served as the vice mayor and mayor of Davao City, and from 2016 to 2024 when she was elected as mayor of Davao City and later the second top government official in the country.

Here are the declared net worth of Duterte and Carpio with corresponding period and cash deposits based on their SALNs:

2007 -- P7,250, 497 (cash on hand/bank - P2 million)

2008 -- P18,493,616.65 (cash on hand/bank - P2 million)

2009 -- P18,281,264.65 (cash on hand/bank - P2 million)

2010 -- P16,242,886.65 (cash on hand/bank - P3,661,622)

2011 -- P14,271,148.45 (cash on hand/bank - P3,931125.80)

2012 -- P22,116,101.93 (cash on hand/bank - P4,320,532)

2016 -- P34,895,997 (cash on hand/bank - P3,750,760)

2017 -- P44,828,759 (cash on hand/ban - P6,368,596)

2018 -- P49,699,728 (cash on hand/bank - P3,795,000)

2019 -- P55,613,051 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)

2020 -- P56,583,735.01 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)

2021 -- P65,308,841 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)

2022 -- P71,658,841 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)

2023 -- P77,508,841 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)

2024 -- P88,512,370.22 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)

Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima said the sudden and continuous absence of cash on hand and cash in bank declarations, despite the fact that there were previously reported amounts, raises doubts about the accuracy and completeness of Duterte’s subsequent SALNs.

De Lima also noted that from 2021 to 2024, a period that includes the election of Duterte as Vice President, only her husband has declared liabilities amounting to P7.5 million, P3.750 million, P2.550 million and P9.950 million, respectively.

“Ang ganitong biglaang pagbabago sa paraan ng pag-uulat ng liabilities ay lubhang kahinahinala at dapat siyasatin as it may indicate reclassification or possible circumvention of full disclosure requirements,” she said.

De Lima, a staunch Duterte critic also casted doubt on the sudden increase of the couple’s net worth from around P34 million in 2016 to over P70 million to P88 million from 2022 to 2024 while she was serving as Vice President of the Republic.

“Ang ganitong mabilis at mejo malaking pagtaas ng yaman with the absence of declared liquid assets, and transfer of liabilities ay nagbubunsod ng seryoso ring pagdududa hinggil sa veracity, transparency and integrity of the Vice President’s financial disclosures,” the lawmaker said.

It can also be noted that in the couple’s SALNs, they declared the same amount of real assets from 2009 to 2011 at P10,802,668.65; in 2016 and 2017 at P30,548,891; and in 2019 to 2020 at P39798,891.

They also have steady personal assets in 2019 and 2020 at P19,274,950 and in 2021 and 2022 at P23,849,950.

Personal assets in the SALN refer to all movable or tangible properties of value owned by the public official, their spouse, and unmarried children below 18 years of age living in their household. This may include vehicles, investment and securities, jewelries, appliances, furniture, electronic gadgets and other properties purchased on installment.

The spouses SALNs also indicate their business interest with the following companies:

2007 to 2009