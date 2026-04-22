Sara Duterte, husband no declared cash on hand, bank since 2019

DESPITE an obviously rapid increase in the net worth from 2019 to 2024, Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, have no reported cash on hand during the said period.
During the resumption of the impeachment hearings against Duterte by the House Committee on Justice on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the Office of the Ombudsman submitted to the panel copies of the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of the Vice President from 2007 to 2012 when she served as the vice mayor and mayor of Davao City, and from 2016 to 2024 when she was elected as mayor of Davao City and later the second top government official in the country.
Here are the declared net worth of Duterte and Carpio with corresponding period and cash deposits based on their SALNs:
2007 -- P7,250, 497 (cash on hand/bank - P2 million)
2008 -- P18,493,616.65 (cash on hand/bank - P2 million)
2009 -- P18,281,264.65 (cash on hand/bank - P2 million)
2010 -- P16,242,886.65 (cash on hand/bank - P3,661,622)
2011 -- P14,271,148.45 (cash on hand/bank - P3,931125.80)
2012 -- P22,116,101.93 (cash on hand/bank - P4,320,532)
2016 -- P34,895,997 (cash on hand/bank - P3,750,760)
2017 -- P44,828,759 (cash on hand/ban - P6,368,596)
2018 -- P49,699,728 (cash on hand/bank - P3,795,000)
2019 -- P55,613,051 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)
2020 -- P56,583,735.01 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)
2021 -- P65,308,841 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)
2022 -- P71,658,841 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)
2023 -- P77,508,841 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)
2024 -- P88,512,370.22 (no declared cash on hand/deposit)
Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima said the sudden and continuous absence of cash on hand and cash in bank declarations, despite the fact that there were previously reported amounts, raises doubts about the accuracy and completeness of Duterte’s subsequent SALNs.
De Lima also noted that from 2021 to 2024, a period that includes the election of Duterte as Vice President, only her husband has declared liabilities amounting to P7.5 million, P3.750 million, P2.550 million and P9.950 million, respectively.
“Ang ganitong biglaang pagbabago sa paraan ng pag-uulat ng liabilities ay lubhang kahinahinala at dapat siyasatin as it may indicate reclassification or possible circumvention of full disclosure requirements,” she said.
De Lima, a staunch Duterte critic also casted doubt on the sudden increase of the couple’s net worth from around P34 million in 2016 to over P70 million to P88 million from 2022 to 2024 while she was serving as Vice President of the Republic.
“Ang ganitong mabilis at mejo malaking pagtaas ng yaman with the absence of declared liquid assets, and transfer of liabilities ay nagbubunsod ng seryoso ring pagdududa hinggil sa veracity, transparency and integrity of the Vice President’s financial disclosures,” the lawmaker said.
It can also be noted that in the couple’s SALNs, they declared the same amount of real assets from 2009 to 2011 at P10,802,668.65; in 2016 and 2017 at P30,548,891; and in 2019 to 2020 at P39798,891.
They also have steady personal assets in 2019 and 2020 at P19,274,950 and in 2021 and 2022 at P23,849,950.
Personal assets in the SALN refer to all movable or tangible properties of value owned by the public official, their spouse, and unmarried children below 18 years of age living in their household. This may include vehicles, investment and securities, jewelries, appliances, furniture, electronic gadgets and other properties purchased on installment.
The spouses SALNs also indicate their business interest with the following companies:
2007 to 2009
Davao Emerging Taipan Corporation
Davao Bounty Times Food Corp.
City Hall King Chow Foods Corp.
2010
Davao Emerging Taipan Corporation
Davao Bounty Times Food Corp
City Hall King Chow Foods Corp
Sgt. Fortune Horse Corp
Cykt Inc.
2011
Davao Emerging Taipan Corporation
Davao Bounty Times Food Corp.
City Hall King Chow Foods Corp.
Sgt Fortune Horse Corp.
Cykt Inc.
Zelta Matiem Salon
|2016
Davao New Royal Taipan Corporation
Davao Bounty Times Food Corp
Metro City Chow Foods Corp
Timesquare Bee Foods Corp
Sgt Fortune Horse Corp
Cykt Inc.
3kids Trucking Services Inc
Zelta Matiem Salon
2017
Davao New Royal Taipan Corporation
Davao Bounty Times Food Corp.
Metro City Chow Foods Corp.
Timesquare Bee Foods Corp.
Cykt Inc.
Tapang At Malasakit Alliance For The Philippines Inc.
2018
Davao New Royal Taipan Corporation
Metro City Chow Foods Corp
Timesquare Bee Foods Corp
Tapang At Malasakit Alliance For The Philippines Inc.
2019
Davao New Royal Taipan Corporation
Metro City Chow Foods Corp
Timesquare Bee Foods Corp
Tapang At Malasakit Alliance For The Philippines Inc.
2020
Davao New Royal Taipan Corporation
Metro City Chow Foods Corp.
Timesquare Bee Foods Corp.
Tapang At Malasakit Alliance For The Philippines Inc.
2021
Davao New Royal Taipan Corporation
Metro City Chow Foods Corp.
Timesquare Bee Foods Corp.
Tapang At Malasakit Alliance For The Philippines Inc.
Carpio Duterte Lawyers
Cale 88 Foods Corp.
888 Bistro
Madayaw Fisheries
2022
Davao New Royal Taipan Corporation
Metro City Chow Foods Corp.
Timesquare Bee Foods Corp.
Tapang At Malasakit Alliance For The Philippines Inc.
Carpio Duterte Lawyers
Cale 88 Foods Corp.
888 Bistro
Madayaw Fisheries
2023
Davao New Royal Taipan Corporation
Metro City Chow Foods Corp.
Timesquare Bee Foods Corp.
Tapang At Malasakit Alliance For The Philippines Inc.
Carpio Duterte Lawyers
Cale 88 Foods Corp.
888 Bistro
Madayaw Fisheries
Mati City Ice Plant And Cold Storage
Amianan Shores Inc
Geometry Security And Investigation Agency Inc.
2024
Metro City Chow Foods Corp.
Gencorp Industrice Inc
Carpio Lawyers
888 Bistro
Cale88 Food Corp.
Madayaw
Mati Ice Plant
Amianan Shores
Geometry
Cabletow 88 Shipping
Sagip party list Representative Paolo Henry Marcoleta called out the committee for what he described as “fishing expedition,” noting that the SALN’s under scrutiny are not attached in the impeachment complaints filed by the petitioner, questioning the sufficiency of the complaint.
The committee earlier summoned the Office of the Ombudsman to produce the SALNs being discussed by the panel.
House justice committee chairperson and Batangas Representative Gerville Luistro said the copies of SALNs were subpoenaed not for the purpose of supplementing or correcting the complaint.
“The purpose of the issuance of the subpoena is to test if the complaint is sufficient already for the existence of probable cause. To aide the members in judging whether or not probable cause exist on the basis of allegations in the complaints, including the attached document,” she said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)