Sara Duterte: Impeachment complaints ‘political harassment,’ cites lack of evidence

VICE President Sara Duterte rejected on Saturday, February 7, 2026, the impeachment complaints endorsed by the opposition group Akbayan, saying the filings, which contained no supporting evidence, should be viewed as political harassment rather than a legitimate accountability measure.

In a statement, Duterte said the impeachment complaint was “a piece of paper without any attached evidence” to substantiate the allegations against her.

The complaints, which were filed by 17 members of various civil society organizations, were endorsed in the lower chamber by Akbayan Party-list Representative Perci Cendaña and Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima.

Among the central allegations in the complaint are:

* Threats against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and other top officials, which complainants say amount to a breach of public trust and destabilization.

* Alleged misuse of approximately P612.5 million in confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) during her tenure as DepEd secretary between 2022 and 2024.

* Bribery and corruption within DepEd, tied to contracts and disbursements under her watch.

* Undeclared wealth and anomalies in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

* Involvement or complicity in extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte family’s aggressive “war on drugs” campaign.

The complaint further invokes constitutional grounds, including betrayal of public trust, graft, corruption, bribery, and other high crimes under the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte argued that the move was part of a sustained effort by her critics to target her politically.

Duterte said the impeachment effort followed her decision to leave the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which she described as a response to what she claimed was the President’s failure to address worsening poverty and governance issues.

She said impeachment was used as retaliation rather than a constitutional remedy.

“Noong 19th Congress, binuksan pa nila ang isang ‘investigation in aid of legislation’ hindi upang lumikha ng batas, kundi upang magsagawa ng isang malinaw na fishing expedition para sa planadong impeachment laban sa akin. Paulit-ulit nilang ibinabandera ang isyung ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ bilang umano’y bahid ng katiwalian, kahit na sa kabila ng lahat ng imbestigasyon ay wala silang naipakitang kahit isang direktang paglabag sa paggamit ng confidential funds,” she said.

(During the 19th Congress, they even launched an ‘investigation in aid of legislation,’ not to create a law, but to carry out an obvious fishing expedition for a planned impeachment against me. They repeatedly highlighted the ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ issue as an alleged mark of corruption, even though after all the investigations, they failed to show a single direct violation in the use of confidential funds.)

“Sumunod na dito ang bentahan ng mga pirma para sa impeachment at ang mga tinaguriang ‘for later release projects’ na ipinangako umano sa ilang miyembro ng Kamara upang itulak ang impeachment laban sa akin — mga pangyayaring mismong inamin na ng ilang mambabatas sa kanilang mga naging pahayag,” she added.

(Next came the selling of signatures for the impeachment and the so-called ‘for later release projects’ that were allegedly promised to certain members of the House to push the impeachment against me — events that some lawmakers themselves admitted in their statements.)

Duterte questioned Akbayan’s credibility in endorsing or filing an impeachment complaint, citing the group’s alleged political ambitions.

She pointed to public statements by Akbayan leaders expressing intentions to run for higher office, which she said revealed the political motivations behind the move.

She was referring to a speech delivered in August 2024 by Senator Risa Hontiveros, quoting remarks that she said showed Akbayan’s concern over a possible political comeback by the Duterte family.

Duterte said these statements underscored that the impeachment effort was driven by partisan objectives rather than a pursuit of accountability.

“Kaya malinaw na lahat ng ito ay isang uri ng harassment at pang-aabuso sa proseso ng impeachment ng grupong Akbayan. Hindi malinaw kung ano ang ipinaglalaban nila para sa kaayusan ng bayan, pero napakalinaw ng kanilang pamumulitika at pagpapahirap sa usaping diplomasya ng ating bansa,” she said.

(It is therefore clear that all of this is a form of harassment and abuse of the impeachment process by the Akbayan group. It is unclear what they are supposedly fighting for in the interest of the nation, but their politicking and the pressure they are placing on our country’s diplomatic affairs are very evident.)

“Sa huli, ang tunay na laban ay hindi lamang laban ng iisang tao o iisang grupo — ito ay laban para sa katotohanan at sa dangal ng ating bansa. Nawa’y magsilbi itong paalala sa ating lahat na ang kapangyarihan ng impeachment ay hindi dapat ginagawang sandata ng pulitika, kundi isang banal na proseso para sa hustisya at pananagutan,” she added.

(In the end, the true struggle is not just the fight of a single person or a single group — it is a fight for truth and for the dignity of our nation. May this serve as a reminder to us all that the power of impeachment should not be wielded as a political weapon, but as a sacred process for justice and accountability.)

In January, the Supreme Court upheld with finality its earlier decision declaring the Articles of Impeachment filed against Duterte in 2025 unconstitutional. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)