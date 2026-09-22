Sara Duterte-linked firm bags P34.2M in Davao City Hall contracts

GENCORP Industries Inc., which Vice President Sara Duterte declared herself as an incorporator and stockholder of since 2013, bagged over P34.2 million worth of contracts from Davao City Hall from 2022.

During Day 28 of the impeachment trial of Duterte on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, the prosecution pointed out that since Duterte took office as the second-highest government official of the country in July 2022 until June 2026, the said firm was awarded a total of P34,216,900 worth of contracts by Davao City Hall for catering services.

The firm also secured P1,331,288 worth of contracts with PhilHealth-Davao Region and P330,000 with the regional Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa).

The records were provided by Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System official Rendell Sopeña, who took the witness stand for the prosecution.

Prosecution lead counsel Congressman Gerville Luistro moved for the impeachment court to take mandatory judicial notice of the testimony of Office of the Ombudsman Records Division officer-in-charge Atty. Karen Batu with respect to the 2024 and 2025 statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALNs) of Duterte, where she herself declared that she is a shareholder of Gencorp Industries Incorporated.

She also invoked for the court to take mandatory judicial notice of the fact that the local chief executive of Davao City and the head of the procuring entity is Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who is the Vice President's brother.

She cited Article VII, Section 13 of the Constitution, which provides that “The President, Vice-President, the Members of the Cabinet, and their deputies or assistants shall not, unless otherwise provided in this Constitution, hold any other office or employment during their tenure. They shall not, during said tenure, directly or indirectly, practice any other profession, participate in any business, or be financially interested in any contract with, or in any franchise, or special privilege granted by the government or any subdivision, agency, or instrumentality thereof, including government-owned or controlled corporations or their subsidiaries.”

Luistro also cited Section 66 of Republic Act 12009, which gives the head of the procuring entity the authority to approve or disapprove the Notice of Award to the bidder.

Presiding Officer Francis Escudero said the court took judicial notice of the laws cited by Luistro.

“But not as to the interpretation, meaning, nor application of those laws according to the view of one party, only as to what the laws actually state,” he said.

“As to whether or not Mayor Duterte is the brother of, I think that will be proven in due course when the mayor is presented,” he added.

Co said charges of grave threats, alarm and scandal, and violation of the anti-bomb joke law will be filed against the brothers, which may result in their imprisonment. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)