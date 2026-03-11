Sara Duterte marks anniversary of ex-President’s arrest

VICE President Sara Duterte marked on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the first anniversary of the arrest of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD), describing the event as a moment that “tested” the country’s democracy and commitment to due process and national sovereignty.
In a statement, Duterte characterized the arrest as an “extraordinary rendition or kidnapping,” warning against what she called the use of legal processes for political purposes.
“Ngayong araw, ginugunita natin ang unang anibersaryo ng isang kaganapang sumubok sa ating demokrasya at sa mga prinsipyo ng due process at rule of law. Ang naganap na extraordinary rendition o kidnapping kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay isang seryosong paalala na ang batas ay hindi dapat ginagamit bilang sandata para sa pulitika o personal na interes,” she said.
(Today, we commemorate the first anniversary of an event that tested our democracy and the principles of due process and the rule of law. The extraordinary rendition, or kidnapping, of former President Rodrigo Duterte serves as a serious reminder that the law should not be used as a weapon for politics or personal interests.)
Duterte said violations of an individual’s rights through irregular procedures amount not only to an attack on justice but also a challenge to the country’s sovereignty.
“Ang isang tunay na malayang bansa ay pinapatakbo ng sariling mga institusyon na malaya mula sa anumang panlabas na panghihimasok o dikta. Ang anibersaryong ito ay isang panawagan para sa ating lahat na manatiling mapagmatyag,” she added.
(A truly sovereign nation is governed by its own institutions, free from any external interference or dictates. This anniversary is a call for all of us to remain vigilant.)
Duterte stressed that no Filipino should be denied the protection guaranteed by the Constitution and urged the public to uphold a justice system where the law serves as a shield for fairness and national dignity.
The Vice President reiterated her call for unity in defending the country’s sovereignty and dignity, urging Filipinos to continue striving for a nation where justice prevails and constitutional rights are upheld.
On March 11, 2025, FPRRD was arrested upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Hong Kong on the basis of the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid its investigation on the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of his bloody drug war.
The ICC has rejected the request of FPRRD for his temporary release.
Two weeks ago, the ICC held a hearing for the confirmation of charges against FPRRD.
Duterte is being charged with the following crimes:
* Murders in or around Davao City during the mayoral period by the Davao Death Squad
* Murders of high-value targets during the presidential period
* Murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during the presidential period. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)