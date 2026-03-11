Sara Duterte marks anniversary of ex-President’s arrest

Duterte said violations of an individual’s rights through irregular procedures amount not only to an attack on justice but also a challenge to the country’s sovereignty.

“Ang isang tunay na malayang bansa ay pinapatakbo ng sariling mga institusyon na malaya mula sa anumang panlabas na panghihimasok o dikta. Ang anibersaryong ito ay isang panawagan para sa ating lahat na manatiling mapagmatyag,” she added.

(A truly sovereign nation is governed by its own institutions, free from any external interference or dictates. This anniversary is a call for all of us to remain vigilant.)

Duterte stressed that no Filipino should be denied the protection guaranteed by the Constitution and urged the public to uphold a justice system where the law serves as a shield for fairness and national dignity.

The Vice President reiterated her call for unity in defending the country’s sovereignty and dignity, urging Filipinos to continue striving for a nation where justice prevails and constitutional rights are upheld.

On March 11, 2025, FPRRD was arrested upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Hong Kong on the basis of the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid its investigation on the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of his bloody drug war.

The ICC has rejected the request of FPRRD for his temporary release.