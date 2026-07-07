Sara Duterte meets legal team at Senate, won’t attend impeach trial

Duterte earlier said she would not personally attend her impeachment trial, maintaining that a respondent has a constitutional right to be represented by counsel.

Lawyer Reginald Tongol, the spokesperson for the Senate impeachment court, said Duterte cannot be compelled to be physically present at her trial because she has the right against self-incrimination and the right to be represented by her lawyers.

The impeachment court is scheduled to discuss Article IV of the articles of impeachment against Duterte -- concerning the grave threats she allegedly issued against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez -- on July 7 and 8.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Regional Director Jeremy Lotoc and Senior Agent John Mark Calilung were subpoenaed to appear before the impeachment court regarding the matter.

During a April hearing by the House Committee on Justice regarding Duterte's impeachment, the NBI stated that the Vice President's remarks -- claiming she had ordered someone to kill the first couple and Romualdez if she herself were killed -- could be considered a grave threat and inciting to sedition.

Duterte made the remarks during an early morning press conference on November 23, 2025.

Her outburst came after the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, which was then investigating alleged irregularities in the use of funds by the Office of the Vice President (OVP), ordered the transfer of her chief of staff, Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

The panel had previously cited Lopez in contempt for alleged “undue interference” while she was held at a House of Representatives facility.

Duterte then hurled expletives at the Marcos couple and Romualdez, accusing them of putting her staff in jeopardy amid what she termed a political demolition against her.

During that hearing, NBI Director Malvin Matibag said the bureau had already obtained leads regarding the individuals contracted by Duterte to assassinate the Marcoses and Romualdez. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)