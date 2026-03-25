Sara Duterte no show at House panel impeachment hearing

VICE President Sara Duterte refused to attend the House Committee on Justice’s hearing on the impeachment complaints filed against her on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

In a statement, Duterte defended her absence as both legally permissible and a stand against what she described as politically driven proceedings.

She said there is no rule in the House Committee on Justice requiring a respondent to personally appear before the panel during impeachment hearings, adding that she had already submitted her formal response through her legal counsel.

“Ang imbitasyon na dumalo sa pagdinig ng Committee on Justice ay tila ginagamit upang makabuo ng isang media narrative na magkakaroon ng ‘mini trial,’ batay sa umano'y hindi ko pagsagot at hindi pagdalo,” she said.

(The invitation to attend the hearing of the Committee on Justice seems to be used to create a media narrative of a ‘mini trial,’ based on my alleged failure to respond and not attend.)

“Sa ganitong paraan, ginagamit ang mga pagdinig upang makapagsagawa na naman ang House of Representatives ng ikatlong fishing expedition laban sa akin,” she added.

(In this way, the hearings are being used by the House of Representatives to conduct a third fishing expedition against me.)

Duterte criticized the panel for prioritizing political maneuvering over substantive governance amid the ongoing crisis brought about by the rising fuel price and other basic commodities due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Vice President cited the country’s economic challenges, highlighting the impact of inflation on Filipino families.

She said she would instead devote her time to engaging directly with communities and helping address the financial burdens faced by ordinary citizens.

“Mas pipiliin kong ilaan ang aking oras sa pagtulong sa mga Pilipino -- lalo na sa pagbibigay ng paalala, diretso sa mga komunidad, upang maibsan ang hirap sa gastusin ng mga pamilyang higit na nangangailangan,” Duterte added.

(I would rather devote my time to helping Filipinos — especially by providing reminders and guidance directly to communities — to ease the burden of expenses for the families who need it most.)

Despite Duterte’s absence, the House Committee on Justice pushed through with its scheduled hearing.

Lawmakers are currently evaluating the complaints to determine whether there is sufficient basis to elevate the case for trial in the Senate.

The panel earlier declared the two impeachment complaints against Duterte as sufficient in form, substance and grounds.

The complaints, the third and fourth filed against Duterte by civil society groups, clergy and lawyers, accused her of betrayal of public trust, culpable violations of the Constitution and misuse of public funds, in connection with alleged irregularities involving confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education during her time as department secretary.

Also cited in the complaints were the threats Duterte made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the First Lady, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)