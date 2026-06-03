Sara Duterte raises alarm over ‘misuse of state institutions’

VICE President Sara Duterte has expressed concern over what she described as the alleged use of government institutions and public resources against political opponents, warning that such actions could undermine democratic processes and weaken public trust in government.

In a video statement released on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Duterte said recent political developments should concern Filipinos who believe in democracy regardless of their political affiliations.

“Ang mga natutunghayan natin ngayon ay dapat ikabahala ng bawat Pilipinong naniniwala sa demokrasya, anuman ang kanilang paniniwala o kulay sa pulitika,” she said.

(What we are witnessing today should concern every Filipino who believes in democracy, regardless of their beliefs or political affiliation.)

“Nakikita natin kung paano ginagamit ang mga institusyon ng gobyerno at ang pera ng taumbayan laban sa anumang oposisyon. Sa halip na tutukan ang mga tunay na suliraning kinakaharap ng ating mga kababayan, ginagamit ang kapangyarihan upang patahimikin ang mga boses ng mga hindi sumasang-ayon,” she added.

(We are seeing how government institutions and public funds are being used against any opposition. Instead of focusing on the real problems faced by our fellow citizens, power is being used to silence the voices of those who disagree.)

Duterte stressed the importance of protecting the independence of state institutions, including Congress, and ensuring that lawmakers are able to perform their constitutional duties without intimidation or undue pressure.

The Vice President also underscored the role of political opposition in a democratic system, saying that effective governance does not require the elimination of critics.

“Good governance does not require the elimination of opposition. Democracy works best when there is a healthy opposition that is free to question,” she said.

“A government that fears dissent is not demonstrating strength. It is revealing insecurity. And that insecurity is reflected in the direction our country is taking today,” she added.

Duterte said the country is facing “three disturbing realities,” which include efforts to divert attention from questions surrounding the flood control controversy, the alleged disregard of constitutional safeguards in pursuing “politically motivated” impeachment, and continued moves toward Charter change.

“The Filipino people deserve a government focused on solving problems, not silencing critics; on strengthening institutions, not bending them to political ends; and on serving the nation, not perpetuating power,” Duterte said.

“Democracy is not weakened by dissent. Democracy is weakened when those in power become afraid of it,” she added.

Duterte's remarks come amid heightened political tensions involving leadership disputes in the Senate, ongoing investigations into alleged anomalies in flood control projects, and continuing debates over constitutional reform and impeachment proceedings against her.

In response to Duterte’s statement, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro slammed Duterte for allegedly cleansing those accused of corruption.

“Nakakaalarma ang mensahe ng Bise Presidente dahil nililinis na niya ang mga sangkot sa korapsyon... Dahil ba sa kaalyado niya ang mga ito? Pinapalabas niya na mga biktima lamang silang lahat ng political persecution,” Castro said.

(The Vice President's message is alarming because she is already exonerating those involved in corruption... Is it because they are her allies? She is portraying them all as mere victims of political persecution.)

“Naghahanap ang mga kababayan natin ng mga dapat na managot na tinatawag nilang mga BIG FISH. Kaalyado man o hindi… Kung nasasangkot dapat na maimbestigahan, ‘yan ang nagaganap sa ngayon,” she added.

(Our fellow citizens are looking for those they call the 'big fish' who should be held accountable. Whether they are allies or not, if they are implicated, they should be investigated. That is what is happening right now.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)