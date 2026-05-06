Sara Duterte says family ‘unfairly dragged’ into impeachment case

VICE President Sara Duterte said it is unfair that her family is being dragged into the ongoing impeachment proceedings against her.

In an interview with members of the Filipino community on May 5, 2026 in The Hague, Netherlands after she visited her detained father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Vice President said the members of her family should be spared from criticisms amid an impeachment case against her.

“Well, I think it's unfair dahil hindi naman sila Vice President and hindi naman sila ini-impeach,” she said.

“And tulad ng mga asawa at mga anak din ng mga congressman, they have the right to privacy being ordinary individuals and private citizens,” she added.

As part of the proceedings in finding probable cause on the impeachment case against Duterte, the House Committee on Justice scrutinized her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of the Vice President since she started working in the government in 2007.

As spouses, it includes the assets and liabilities of her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

It was seen based on Duterte's SALN that despite an obviously rapid increase in the net worth from 2019 to 2024, the couple had no reported cash on hand during the said period.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) also confirmed that there were suspicious transactions in several accounts linked to Duterte and Carpio worth P6,771,227,712.95.

Of the over P6.7 billion, the inflows amounted to a total of P4,425,443,794.69 -- P1.832,539,360.45 on accounts linked to the Vice President and P2,592,904,434.24 to accounts connected to her husband.

The total withdrawals from accounts linked to Duterte totaled to P11,211,365,529.75 while P343,315,781.07 on Manases’ accounts.

Carpio vehemently denied that he and his wife had P6.7 billion worth of bank transactions.

He filed a criminal complaint on April 27, 2026, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office against Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr., AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura, House justice committee chairperson Gerville Luistro, and the panel’s members Percival Cendaña, Chel Diokno, and Leila De Lima, over the alleged violation of the Bank Secrecy Law, the Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Data Privacy Act. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)