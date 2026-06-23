Sara Duterte: Tacloban school shooting exposes failure in threat detection

“We express our deep sadness and concern over the tragic incident at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, which resulted in the loss of young lives and injuries to learners,” the Vice President said.

“This tragedy also exposes the failure of the government to recognize the importance of intelligence gathering and identifying threats before lives are lost. We cannot continue reacting only after another child is hurt or killed,” Duterte added.

Duterte stressed that schools should remain safe spaces for children, noting that parents do not send their children to school expecting them to become victims of violence.

She pointed out that the Tacloban shooting was not an isolated case, citing previous incidents involving students, including the deaths of two student-athletes during a basketball training program.

The Vice President also warned against what she described as “radical influences” that may affect learners, whether from external groups, online platforms, or individuals who exploit the vulnerabilities of young people.

“Our learners must be protected from radical influences, whether they come from outside the school, from online platforms, or from individuals who take advantage of the vulnerabilities of young people,” she said.

Duterte also framed the issue as one that extends beyond the education sector, saying the welfare and development of students are closely linked to national security and social stability.

“Education is not only about academics. What our children learn, who influences them, and the values they carry with them outside the classroom are deeply intertwined with national security and stability,” she said.

Duterte urged the administration to treat the continuing deaths and injuries involving learners as a warning sign and to take immediate steps to strengthen protections in schools.

“The continuing loss of young lives should serve as a wake-up call to this administration. The government must act now to make our schools safer and to better protect our learners,” she added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)