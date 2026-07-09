Sara Duterte to officials: Stop politicking, focus on peace, development

VICE President Sara Duterte called on government officials on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to set aside politics and instead concentrate on improving peace, order, and development in the country, while urging Filipinos to remain hopeful that positive change is still possible.

Speaking to reporters in an interview in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, amid the ongoing impeachment trial against her, Duterte appealed to public officials to prioritize governance over political interests.

"Unang-una, ipinapaabot ko sa ating mga opisyal ng pamahalaan na itigil na muna natin ang pamumulitika at pananawagan nila ng transparency at accountability, pero ang totoong pakay nila ay ang kanilang sariling political interest," she said.

(First and foremost, I am calling on our government officials to set aside politics for now. They keep calling for transparency and accountability, but their real intention is their own political interest.)

"Pangalawa, sa ating mga opisyal pa rin ng pamahalaan, tutukan natin ang kaayusan, kapayapaan at kaunlaran ng ating bayan. Matagal na nag-aantay ang ating mga kababayan na mas maging maayos 'yung kanilang buhay," Duterte added.

(Second, to our government officials, let us focus on maintaining order, peace, and the development of our nation. Our people have been waiting for a long time for their lives to improve.)

She also encouraged Filipinos not to lose hope despite the country's political challenges.

"At sa ating mga kababayan, 'wag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa na merong mangyayaring pagbabago sa ating bayan at 'wag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa sa kakayahan natin na maging isang mayaman na bansa," she said.

(And to our fellow citizens, let us not lose hope that change will happen in our country. Let us not lose hope in our ability to become a prosperous nation.)

Duterte made the remarks as the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, continues to hear the impeachment case against her.

The impeachment proceedings stemmed from several allegations contained in the Articles of Impeachment approved by the House of Representatives, including accusations of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and allegations related to her controversial statements against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The impeachment court is currently hearing evidence on the article alleging grave threats in connection with Duterte's November 2024 online press conference, during which she claimed she had instructed someone to kill the President, the First Lady, and Romualdez if she herself were killed.

Duterte has repeatedly denied committing any impeachable offense, while her defense panel has argued before the impeachment court that her statements have been taken out of context and should be viewed in light of what it describes as threats against her and her family. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)