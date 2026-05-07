Sara Duterte unbothered by impeachment complaint

VICE President Sara Duterte is unfazed by the possibility of being removed from her post amid the ongoing impeachment proceedings against her.

In an interview with members of the Filipino community on May 5, 2026, in The Hague, Netherlands, Duterte said whether or not she is in government service, what matters to her is that she is able to continue to help the public.

“Alam nyo naman, na hindi ko gusto na maging president. Kaya nga ako hindi tumakbo noong 2022 lalo na vice president, kaya nga ako tumakbong mayor noong 2022. So para sa akin, kung manatili akong vice president, well and good. Mas marami pa akong matutulungan through the Office of the Vice President,” she said.

(As you know, I never wanted to become president. That’s why I did not run in 2022, especially not for vice president -- that’s why I ran for mayor in 2022. So for me, if I remain vice president, well and good. I can help even more people through the Office of the Vice President.)

“Kung hindi man din ako maging vice president, okay lang din sa akin. So, makakatulong pa rin ako sa mga tao sa ibang capacity na, sa ibang pamamaraan. So, either way, hindi mawawala ‘yung capacity kong tumulong. Hindi ako gigil ba doon sa posisyon kasi, kahit anong posisyon naman kung gusto mo talagang tumulong sa mga tao, pwede naman ‘yun,” Duterte added.

(If I also do not remain vice president, that is fine with me as well. I can still help people in another capacity, in other ways. So either way, my ability to help will not disappear. I am not obsessed with the position because, regardless of the position, if you truly want to help people, that is always possible.)

Duterte also rejected claims that some lawmakers opted to support the second impeachment against her because they feared she will get back at them when she remains in post, saying she is not vindictive.

The Vice President also put into question the ongoing impeachment proceedings against her, insinuating that it is not for holding her accountable but merely to remove her since she does not agree with the administration.

“Pag ako congressman, hindi ako titingin sa kung vindictive ba o hindi ‘yung isang tao. Titingin ako sa ebidensya. Meron bang ebidensya o wala? Wala naman. Nung finile ‘yung complaint, walang ebidensya at all ‘yung nakalagay doon. Lahat ‘yun parang, ano man tawag nung abugado sa kanila? Parang, kung baga allegations lang lahat. Nothing to support the allegations. So ‘yun ‘yung dapat na tinitingnan nila. May basehan ba ito o wala?” said Duterte.

(If I’m a congressman, I will not look at whether a person is vindictive or not. I will look at the evidence. Is there evidence or none? There is none. When the complaint was filed, there was absolutely no evidence stated in it. Everything was just -- what do lawyers call it? Basically, just allegations. Nothing to support the allegations. So that is what they should be looking at. Is there basis for this or not?)

“Ano ba talaga ang totoong kwento dito? (What is the real story here?) Is this accountability or is this about removing a person who doesn't agree with the administration?” she added.

The impeachment case against Duterte is heading to the plenary after the House Committee on Justice approved on Monday, May 4, 2026, the committee report and the accompanying resolution containing the Articles of Impeachment.

At least 106 House members should approve the complaint during the plenary before it will be submitted to the Senate for a trial.

As of May 7, 2026, reports indicate that over 130 members of the House of Representatives are supportive of the impeachment case. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)