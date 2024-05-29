Sara Duterte urges SC to junk petitions vs confidential funds

They noted that the petitions are mere apprehension and speculation about contingent funds or confidential funds, “which does not constitute a justiciable controversy.”

“The mandate of the Honorable Court does not include the duty to answer all of life’s questions. No question, no matter how interesting or compelling, can be answered by this Court if it cannot be shown that there is an ‘actual and antagonistic assertion of rights by one party against the other in a controversy wherein judicial intervention is unavoidable’,” it read.

“None of the petitions present an ‘actual case or controversy’ and none of the petitioners alleged a ‘legally demandable and enforceable right,’ which calls for the exercise of ‘Judicial Power.’ The petitions are mere apprehension and speculation about contingent funds or confidential funds, which does not constitute a justiciable controversy,” it added.

Mendoza said the Court’s power is not unbridled authority to just review any claim of constitutional violation or grave abuse of discretion.

“It is important to state that courts do not sit to adjudicate mere academic questions to satisfy scholarly interest therein, however intellectually solid the problem may be,” it added.

On November 7, 2023, a group of lawyers, constitutional experts and economists filed a petition for certiorari seeking to declare the transfer of P125 million by the OP to the OVP unconstitutional.

It also seeks to order the OVP to return the funds to the government treasury.

It was followed by another similar petition filed by the Makabayan bloc from the House of Representatives.