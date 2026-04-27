Sara Duterte’s husband files raps vs lawmakers, AMLC officials

LAWYER Manases Carpio vehemently denied that he and his wife, Vice President Sara Duterte, had P6.7 billion worth of bank transactions as earlier reported by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

“He vehemently denies having P6 billion (worth of transactions),” Carpio’s legal counsel, Atty. Peter Paul Danao, told reporters in an interview.

Danao accompanied Carpio as he filed a criminal complaint on Monday, April 27, 2026, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office against Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr., AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura, House justice committee chairperson Gerville Luistro, and the panel’s members Percival Cendaña, Chel Diokno, and Leila De Lima.

Carpio’s camp claimed these individuals violated the Bank Secrecy Law, the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), and the Data Privacy Act.

In an earlier statement, Carpio argued that Section 8A of the AMLA provides that the confidentiality of bank records is “absolute and without exception” to ensure the security, stability, and integrity of the financial system.

“AMLA is being weaponized to the max, even if illegal and contrary to law, for pure black propaganda with a view to the 2028 national election,” he said.

During the resumption of the impeachment hearings against Duterte by the House Committee on Justice on April 22, 2026, the AMLC submitted its report subpoenaed by the panel on the covered and suspicious transactions reported by any and all banks to the body involving the Carpio and Duterte from 2006 to 2025.

In the report, the AMLC said there were 313 covered transactions and 17 suspicious transactions in accounts linked to Duterte during the said period, while 317 and 16, respectively, on accounts linked to Carpio during the said period involving a total of P6,771,227,712.95.

Of the over P6.7 billion, the inflows amounted to a total of P4,425,443,794.69 -- P1.832,539,360.45 on accounts linked to the Vice President and P2,592,904,434.24 to accounts connected to her husband.

The total withdrawals from accounts linked to Duterte totaled to P11,211,365,529.75, while P343,315,781.07 on Manases’ accounts.

The AMLC said there were a total of P791,102,607.44 undetermined inflow and outflow transactions on accounts linked to the couple.

During the hearing, the AMLC also confirmed 18 similar transactions based on their covered and suspicious transactions report to the alleged transfers of money to the accounts linked to the Duterte family from the alleged drug lord, Sammy Uy, as revealed by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

In response to the filing of charges against them, De Lima and Luistro maintained that the committee did not violate any law.

De Lima noted that cases of impeachment are not covered by the prohibition under the Secrecy of Bank Deposits Law.

“The fact that evidence of ill-gotten wealth was exposed in the course of the impeachment proceedings does not make such exposure criminal. It is a direct consequence of impeachment as an accountability mechanism,” she said.

“Sa ginagawa nila ngayon, halatang-halata na nababahag ang buntot nila na sagutin ang mga alegasyon, at gusto na lang pagtakpan o ilihis lagi ang isyu. Hindi pwedeng gawing panangga lang ang korte sa kaduwagan nila,” she added.

(What they are doing now clearly shows they are afraid to answer the allegations and would rather keep covering them up or constantly divert the issue. They cannot use the courts as a shield for their cowardice.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)