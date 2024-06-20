Sara Duterte’s resignation ‘marks open war between former allies’

“I believe that people love and respect her precisely for that… for having and fighting for what she believes in and for her own beliefs,” he added.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III urged Marcos to appoint a DepEd secretary who has worked with or in the department for decades, and someone familiar with how the department works, as well as with the problems of the education sector and educational system.

The Teachers Dignity Coalition said they have anticipated Duterte’s resignation considering the “country’s political climate.”

It said it is expecting that Marcos will consider the opinions and sentiments of teachers and the public education sector in picking up the next DepEd secretary.

Duterte submitted her “irrevocable” resignation to Marcos on Wednesday, June 19. The Presidential Communications Office reported that the resignation is effective July 19, 2024.

The Vice President refused to cite any reason for her resignation but she assured proper and orderly turnover and to continue to champion quality education in the country.

“Mga kababayan ang aking pagbibitiw ay hindi lulan ng kahinaan kundi dala ng tunay na malasakit para sa ating mga guro at kabataang Pilipino. Bagamat hindi ako magpapatuloy na mamamahala sa kagawaran, patuloy pa rin nating itataguyod ang kalidad ng edukasyon na nararapat para sa Pilipino,” she said.

(My compatriots, my resignation is not born out of weakness but by true concern for our teachers and Filipino youth. Although I will not continue to manage the department, we will continue to promote the quality of education that Filipinos deserve.)

“Hindi man ako ang tumatayong kalihim ng edukasyon, mananatili akong isang ina na nagmamatyag at titindig para sa kapakanan ng bawat guro at bawat magaaral sa Pilipinas. Para sa isang matatag na Pilipinas,” she added.

(Even though I will no longer be the secretary of education, I will remain a mother who will watch and stand up for the welfare of every teacher and every student in the Philippines. For a strong Philippines.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)